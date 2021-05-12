Highland Around Town — May 19 edition

Noon Wednesday, May 19, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 20

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 21

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia. 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Civic Center, 100 E. Birch St., New Baden. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23

▪ Breese Citywide Garage Sales — All day all three days. Throughout the City of Breese.

Saturday, May 22

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Sheldon Art Galleries Family Day — 10 a.m. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Bring the whole family to enjoy a morning of crafts, snacks and performance on the Steward Family Plaza on the west side of The Sheldon. Kids can rock-out with family-friendly singer-songwriter Celia at 10:15 a.m. and Nationally-recognized storyteller Bobby Norfolk will perform at 11 a.m. This event is free, but registration is required. Capacity is limited and masks are required. Social-distancing measures will also be in place. To register: thesheldon.org.

▪ Free Forum: Workforce Equity Initiative Grant Opportunities — 2-4 p.m. Centralia Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St., Centralia. Kaskaskia College will hold a free forum to promote the Workforce Equity Initiative Grant (WEI) opportunities. Includes light refreshments, door prizes and giveaways provided by the R3 Grant (Restore, Reinvest, and Renew in the Community). For more information: 618-545-3132 or 618-545-3122.

Tuesday, May 25

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings:

▪ JR Potthast baseball/softball camps (40th year) — 8:30 a.m. to noon. Friday, May 21; Monday, May 24; Tuesday, May 25; Wednesday, May 26; Tuesday, June 1; Wednesday, June 2; Thursday, June 3; and Friday, June 4. Limited enrollment. Attend any four days or all eight days. Mail checks to 50 Trout Drive; Highland, IL 62249. For more information, Google “JR Potthast Baseball,” call 618-960-4467, or email rpotthast@gmail.com.

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Help Create a National Park Poster Contest — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. As part of the Madison County Regional Office of Education’s campaign to help pass HR 2642, students are asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds with the placement of the title “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park” included on the poster. Poster entry can be created digitally or with markers and crayons. Contest is limited to one entry per student. Entries due at the Madison County Office of Regional Education #41, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, by June 1. For more information: roe41.org or kahale@co.madison.il.us.

▪ Kaskaskia College Softball Camps — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June. Summer softball camps for players from grades 5-12. Participants must bring their own bats, gloves and water container. Please wear softball pants for sliding drills. Plastic and metal cleats are permitted, but sneakers will be used if event is moved indoors. Bring a mask. Cost of each camp: $50, includes a T-shirt. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Kaskaskia College Girls Basketball Camp — 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. KC Gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp is for girls of all ages. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camp will be instructed by KC women’s basketball coach Jay Jenkins and current KC players. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. Participants should bring their own water bottles. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Soccer Camps — 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 12:30-2 p.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC women’s soccer coach Joe Basch will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of soccer. Players should wear soccer shoes and shin guards and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: Mini STEM Camp (Daisy, Brownie) — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. Learn about science in the great outdoors! Explore science in nature while making yummy science themed snacks and experiments that you can take home to show off to your family. We will also be launching rockets and looking at the science, technology, engineering and math that go into designing rockets. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie. Registration deadline: Monday, May 31. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: STEM Camp IX — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. A week of STEM camp fun! Complete the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey and a Take Action Project. In addition to working on sharpening observation skills as a citizen scientist, complete an additional badge, Art in the Outdoors. Join us an exciting week of hands activities as we use our creativity to explore nature, engineering, science, and physics. Grade Level: Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 1. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Sip, Savor & Support Virtual Wine Tasting Event — 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Online via Zoom. Event to raise funds to support health care initiatives at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. The Sip, Savor & Support event will allow community members to host small gatherings and join others virtually for a one-hour Tasting experience via Zoom. The Tasting will be led by Michael Bottigliero, co-founder, president and lead sommelier of Bottles Nation, a leader in wine tastings nationwide. Wine packages for sponsors and participants will be directly shipped to their home. Registration is now open online at stjosephshighland.org/tasting, with the deadline to purchase packages of June 9.