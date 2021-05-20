Highland Around Town — May 26 edition

Noon Wednesday, May 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 27

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. For information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Lila’s Garden, corner of Lindenthal and Olive streets, Highland.Volunteers from Lila’s Garden will present the program, “How to Make a Tire Planter.” Street parking is limited, so carpooling from Glik Gardens at 5:45 p.m. or walking from the Highland Elementary parking lot is recommended. Please bring a chair. Visitors are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 28

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, May 29

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

Tuesday, June 1

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 4 p.m. FCB Banks, 14-22 E. Hanover, New Baden. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, June 2

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Sunday, June 6

▪ Open House — 1-4 p.m. at Kaeser Park, 1739 Broadway, Highland. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Highland Historical Society.

Other area happenings

▪ Help Create a National Park Poster Contest — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. As part of the Madison County Regional Office of Education’s campaign to help pass HR 2642, students are asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds with the placement of the title “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park” included on the poster. Poster entry can be created digitally or with markers and crayons. Contest is limited to one entry per student. Entries due at the Madison County Office of Regional Education #41, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, by June 1. For more information: roe41.org or kahale@co.madison.il.us.

▪ Kaskaskia College Softball Camps — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in June. Summer softball camps for players from grades 5-12. Participants must bring their own bats, gloves and water container. Please wear softball pants for sliding drills. Plastic and metal cleats are permitted, but sneakers will be used if event is moved indoors. Bring a mask. Cost of each camp: $50, includes a T-shirt. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Kaskaskia College Girls Basketball Camp — 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. KC Gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp is for girls of all ages. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camp will be instructed by KC women’s basketball coach Jay Jenkins and current KC players. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. Participants should bring their own water bottles. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Soccer Camps — 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 12:30-2 p.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC women’s soccer coach Joe Basch will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of soccer. Players should wear soccer shoes and shin guards and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Tennis Camps — 9-10:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 9-10:30 a.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC tennis coach Joe Basch and will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Players should meet at the KC tennis courts and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. In the event of inclement weather, campers should meet at the KCSA Indoor Facility. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: Mini STEM Camp (Daisy, Brownie) — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17 - Friday, June 18. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. Learn about science in the great outdoors! Explore science in nature while making yummy science themed snacks and experiments that you can take home to show off to your family. We will also be launching rockets and looking at the science, technology, engineering and math that go into designing rockets. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie. Registration deadline: Monday, May 31. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Kaskaskia College Baseball Camps — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, (pitching camp) and 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24 (hitting camp). KC Baseball Field, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All camps will be instructed by head coach Mitch Koester, assistant coaches Dustin Wilson and Kyle Floyd and current KC athletes. Bring masks. Cost of each camp: $35, includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Boys Basketball Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24. KC Gymnasium, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. For boys entering kindergarten through eighth grade.The camp will be instructed by KC men’s basketball coach Brian Hancock and members of the KC men’s basketball team. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Bring a water bottle. Cost of each camp: $65, includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: STEM Camp IX — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. A week of STEM camp fun! Complete the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey and a Take Action Project. In addition to working on sharpening observation skills as a citizen scientist, complete an additional badge, Art in the Outdoors. Join us for an exciting week of hands-on activities as we use our creativity to explore nature, engineering, science, and physics. Grade Level: Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 1. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Sip, Savor & Support Virtual Wine Tasting Event — 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Online via Zoom. Event to raise funds to support health care initiatives at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. The Sip, Savor & Support event will allow community members to host small gatherings and join others virtually for a one-hour Tasting experience via Zoom. The Tasting will be led by Michael Bottigliero, co-founder, president and lead sommelier of Bottles Nation, a leader in wine tastings nationwide. Wine packages for sponsors and participants will be directly shipped to their home. Registration is now open online at stjosephshighland.org/tasting, with the deadline to purchase packages of June 9.

Billhartz HSHS Provider of the Month

HSHS Medical Group awarded Lynn Billhartz, PA-C with the May Provider of the Month Award. Billhartz has been a physician’s assistant for HSHS Medical Group HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine in Highland since December 2019.

The Provider of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members:

“Lynn Billhartz goes above and beyond to keep our patient’s safe. Lynn recently had a good catch on a patient. The patient had been in the hospital and a critical test result was overlooked and never given to the patient upon discharge from the hospital. Upon a routine office visit, Lynn reviewed this patient’s records and realized this hospital oversight. Lynn promptly referred the patient on to a specialist to ensure his needs were addressed. Thank you, Lynn, for keeping our patients safe! Lynn is a very caring provider and makes it her life’s work to make sure patients are well taken care of. She is always willing to add more patients onto her schedule to make sure we meet their needs. She is a patient-first provider.”

Her favorite part of her job is building rapport with the patients and helping them become the healthiest version possible.

“I truly look forward to coming to work each day. Medicine has been my calling in life, and I enjoy guiding patients into a healthier lifestyle. The partnership with the other providers and employees who are always willing to go above and beyond makes my mission with HSHS fulfilling,” said Billhartz. “I feel a sense of satisfaction when helping patients become a healthier version of themselves and try to be compassionate when going the patients are going through difficult times.”

When Billhartz isn’t busy at work, she enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.