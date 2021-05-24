Highland Bulldogs take 5th place IHSA state bass fishing tournament finals

Highland High School’s bass fishing team consisting of senior Evan Sutton and junior Logan Oestringer recently reeled in fifth place at the recent IHSA state final tournament on Carlyle Lake.

After day one of the tourney, out of the 75 teams in the tournament, the Bulldog anglers sat in eighth place with five fish for 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Their day two catch, consisting of five fish that weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was enough to move them up to fifth.

Their two-day total weight was 14 pounds even. Of the 75 teams fishing, only three caught their five bass limit both days of the tournament, and the Highland team was one of those three. The Bulldog team just didn’t have the big bite needed to best the other competitors.

This year’s state champion was Moline High School.