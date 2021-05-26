Highland Around Town — June 2 edition

Noon Wednesday, June 2, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, June 3

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Jack LeChien presents “Belleville Famous Houses: Gustave Koerner’s and Glen Addie.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 4

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. To comply with guidelines people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Breese Fire Department, 50 N. Germantown Road, Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6

▪ Cahokia Mounds Indian Market Days — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. The market will showcase artisans and their artistry from a variety of tribal nations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche and Kiowa. Artists’ work includes paintings, drawings, baskets, beadwork, pottery, sculpture, metal work, wood carvings, feather work, flutes, decorated gourds and jewelry. Market items are Native-made and are expressions of the numerous Native communities represented. Reservations are required. cahokiamounds.org

Saturday, June 5

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to noon. Korte Rec Center parking lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. A variety of flowers and bushes will be available.

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Marcoot Jersey Creamery Cheesefest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Marcoot Jersey Creamery, 526 Dudleyville Road, Greenville. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds, provided they maintain proper social distancing measures. marcootjerseycreamery.com/events or facebook.com/events/4546532795363730

Saturday, June 5, through Sunday, June 6

▪ Camp Du Bois June Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Camp Du Bois, 198 N. Main St., Wood River. Camp du Bois June Rendezvous is paying tribute to the Mountain Man Rendezvous that took place in 1825-1840. These gatherings were held at various locations by varying fur trading companies to sell furs, hides, and replenish supplies. Camp du Bois modern re-creation offers opening and closing ceremonies, fife and drum corps and old-time band performances. Food court, sutlers, costumed interpreters will also be available. Parking: $5. riversandroutes.com

Sunday, June 6

▪ Highland Historical Society 50th Anniversary Open House — 1-4 p.m. Kaeser Park, Highland.

Monday, June 7

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Alhambra Community, 610 W. Main St., Alhambra. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, June 8

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, June 9

▪ Breese Chamber of Commerce Job Fair — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breese Knights of Columbus (upstairs), 480 N. Walnut St., Breese. Full- and part-time positions available. Complete applications and meet with employers. 618-526-4495.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St., Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Village of St. Jacob, 108 N. Douglas, St. Jacob. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Friday, June 11

▪ BBQ: Beers, Bites and Questions Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Virtual event. Bring your pop culture savvy, your art knowledge, and your 10-member crew to this virtual high IQ bloodsport, while supporting the Contemporary Art Museum’s free exhibitions and programs. For more information or to register: https://camstl.org/event/virtual-trivia-night/.

Friday, June 11, through Saturday, June 12

▪ 21st annual Madison County Garden Tour — 4-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon and Edwardsville. Visit seven beautiful private gardens during the annual garden tour. The tour is sponsored by Madison County Extension Foundation with support of University of Illinois Master Gardeners. Tickets are $13.00 online; children 10 and under are free. The gardens may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. 618-344-4230 or event.gives/madcogardentour.

Other area happenings

▪ Kaskaskia College Girls Basketball Camp — 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. KC Gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp is for girls of all ages. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camp will be instructed by KC women’s basketball coach Jay Jenkins and current KC players. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. Participants should bring their own water bottles. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Soccer Camps — 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 12:30-2 p.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC women’s soccer coach Joe Basch will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of soccer. Players should wear soccer shoes and shin guards and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. Kaskaskia College COVID-19 procedures will be followed during all camps including limits on number of participants. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Coed Tennis Camps — 9-10:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp for students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be 9-10:30 a.m. Camp for students in grades 5-8 will be 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: $35, includes T-shirt. The camps will be instructed by KC tennis coach Joe Basch and will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Players should meet at the KC tennis courts and are reminded to bring their own water bottle to the camp. In the event of inclement weather, campers should meet at the KCSA Indoor Facility. All participants are asked to bring masks. Pre-registration is required. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Baseball Camps — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 (pitching camp); and 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24 (hitting camp). KC Baseball Field, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All camps will be instructed by head coach Mitch Koester, assistant coaches Dustin Wilson and Kyle Floyd and current KC athletes. Bring masks. Cost of each camp: $35, includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College Boys Basketball Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24. KC Gymnasium, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. For boys entering kindergarten through eighth grade.The camp will be instructed by KC men’s basketball coach Brian Hancock and members of the KC men’s basketball team. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Bring a water bottle. Cost of each camp: $65, includes a T-shirt. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, contact Cathy Karrick at 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Sip, Savor & Support Virtual Wine Tasting Event — 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Online via Zoom. Event to raise funds to support health care initiatives at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. The Sip, Savor & Support event will allow community members to host small gatherings and join others virtually for a one-hour Tasting experience via Zoom. The Tasting will be led by Michael Bottigliero, co-founder, president and lead sommelier of Bottles Nation, a leader in wine tastings nationwide. Wine packages for sponsors and participants will be directly shipped to their home. Registration is now open online at stjosephshighland.org/tasting, with the deadline to purchase packages of June 9.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: A Virtual Mystery Day Camp — 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 5, through Thursday, July 8. Online via Zoom. Experience day camp from your air conditioned home, sitting in your comfy chair which is an arms length away from the fridge. We can’t give away too many details or we wouldn’t have a very good mystery, but you should know that you will get to participate in activities that make every Girl Scout leap for joy. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Cost: $25. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 7. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.