Highland Around Town — June 9 edition

Wednesday, June 9

▪ Breese Chamber of Commerce Job Fair — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breese Knights of Columbus (upstairs), 480 N. Walnut St., Breese. Full- and part-time positions available. Complete applications and meet with employers. 618-526-4495.

Thursday, June 10

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Gateway Greening: Pest Management & Companion Planting — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online class. Using proper pest management can keep your garden healthy and bountiful. The class will cover the basics of integrated pest management, what pests and diseases to look for, and the best techniques for community and home gardens. We will discuss pests for vegetables and fruit trees and give suggestions on what we find to be the best organic techniques to keep your plants healthy and strong. facebook.com/events/315273030153951

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 11

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ 2021 Litchfield Park District Concerts in the Park Series: Scarecrows — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Walton Park, 10207 Niemanville Trail, Litchfield. Free concert, open to the public. Sponsored by CNB Bank and Trust. visitlitchfield.com

Friday, June 11, through Saturday, June 12

▪ 21st annual Madison County Garden Tour — 4-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon and Edwardsville. Visit seven beautiful private gardens during the annual garden tour. The tour is sponsored by Madison County Extension Foundation with support of University of Illinois Master Gardeners. Tickets are $13.00 online; children 10 and under are free. The gardens may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. 618-344-4230 or event.gives/madcogardentour.

Saturday, June 12

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ 23rd annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival — 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Enjoy great food, live music, classic cars, shopping and more. For the event schedule and other information: edwardsvilleroute66.com.

▪ 2021 Annual Symposium of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The lineup of speakers includes leading figures in sports, law, advocacy, law enforcement, religion, health and politics. The intended audience is social workers, child welfare workers, family counselors, lawyers involved in matrimonial and family law, educators, politicians and policy makers, clergy, academics, child development experts, juvenile justice workers and interested members of the general public. The event is free and will be available to the public. To register for this important event, please email your name, address and phone number to Jennifer Whiteside at Jwhiteside@LevingLaw.com.

Sunday, June 13

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Second Sunday Throwback Movie: ‘Back to the Future’ — 6-11 p.m. Litchfield Skyview Drive-In, 1500 Old Route 66, Litchfield. visitlitchfield.com

Monday, June 14

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, June 15

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, June 16

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Saturday, June 19

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon Secret Garden Tour —9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lebanon. Self-guided tour of area secret gardens. Garden Tour maps can be picked up at Lebanon Visitors Center, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, on June 19 as early as 8:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the club’s Educational Scholarship program. gardencluboflebanon.org