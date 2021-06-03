Highland Area Community Foundation looking for 2021 grant award applicants

The Highland Area Community Foundation is currently seeking applicants for its 2021 grant awards.

Grants are given for not-for-profit purposes and to individuals, organizations, or groups that provide community services within the Highland Community Unit School District, St. Jacob and Marine townships, and the Village of St. Rose and St. Rose Township.

Since its beginning in 1996, the Foundation’s Grant Program has come a long way. In its first year, three grants were awarded totaling $1,500, and in 2020, 48 grants were awarded totaling $55,825. In the last 25 years, a total of $1,138,812 has been awarded in grants to not-for-profit organizations or groups to benefit the Highland area.

New and different not-for-profit ventures that better our community or quality of life are encouraged. Grant guidelines and people can obtain applications from the Highland Area Community Foundation at 1216 Main St., Highland, by calling 618-654-4727, or emailing info@hacf.org.

People also can download the application from the Foundation’s website, www.hacf.org. Specific criteria are listed on the grant application form. Deadline for submission is Thursday, July 15.

Grants will be awarded at the Foundation’s 25th Annual Grants Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Busey Bank will again sponsor the banquet this year.

The Highland Area Community Foundation is funded through the generous contributions of many who want to make a difference in the lives of others. Donations may be made to any of the Foundation’s various funds, or people may become a Sustaining Member at any time throughout the year.

By becoming a Sustaining Member of the Foundation, the contribution goes directly to grants. A complete listing of these funds is available on the website, www.hacf.org or by calling 618-654-4727.

For more information about the HACF grant program, call 618-654-4727; email info@hacf.org; or visit the Foundation’s website at www.hacf.org.