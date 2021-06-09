Highland Around Town — June 16 edition

Noon Wednesday, June 16, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, June 16

▪ Lewis & Clark Community College Targeted Job Fair — 1-3 p.m. Lewis & Clark Community College, The Commons, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring copies of their resumes. lc.edu/JobFair

▪ MOBA 101: Introduction to the Museum of Bad Art — 6:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Museum of Bad Art is the world’s only museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art in all its forms. Since 1993, they have collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even the artists who create it. They analyze, compare to classic art and share with thousands of fans around the world. The Museum of Bad Art will present pieces from their collection, each with an insightful, pithy and often humorous commentary. Please email Sarah at ssnyder@jaxpl.org to register and receive Zoom information.

Thursday, June 17

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Gateway Greening: Summer Pruning for Tree & Cane Fruit — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online class. Summer pruning is an important step in the care of some fruiting plants including apples, European and Asian pears, blackberries, and some raspberries in order to increase yields and also maintain a smaller size. Learn summer maintenance techniques to keep your plants yielding for years to come. facebook.com/events/143175124465163

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 18

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, June 19

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes with 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon Secret Garden Tour — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lebanon. Self-guided tour of area secret gardens. Garden Tour maps can be picked up at Lebanon Visitors Center, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, on June 19 as early as 8:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the club’s Educational Scholarship program. gardencluboflebanon.org

▪ Free Community Vaccination Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Youth Center, 1224 E. Rexford St., Centralia. Free COVID vaccines for anyone ages 12 and older. Ages 12-18 is eligible with a parent or guardian in attendance. Insurance and ID are not required. Hosted by State Sen. Jason Plummer and the Murray Parents Association. To register for a time slot: 618-210-9678.

▪ On the Water Concert Series: Members Only — 6-9:30 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger, Litchfield. Members Only brings the party as they perform a full-length, high-energy, rock show of the most recognizable hits of the 1980s. The concert will be held near Marina 2 on the South end of Lake Lou Yaeger. visitlitchfield.com/events

Sunday, June 20

▪ Father’s Day Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Serving pork sausage, ham, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free. 618-348-5505.

Tuesday, June 22

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, June 23

▪ Chapter 35 of the Reserve Organization of America — 7 p.m. Online event. Guest speaker, Carlos Fernandez, retired WGEM TV president and current chairman of the Great River Honor Fight board of directors, will talk about his career in journalism and the GRHF’s mission to take veterans to see the veterans’ memorials in Washington, D.C. To request the meeting link, please email the Chapter Secretary at ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.

Other area happenings

▪ Registration is now open for the 19th Annual 5K Freedom Fun Run. The race begins at Lake Lou Yaeger’s Picnic Area 3 on Saturday, July 3. This patriotic themed race winds through the scenic grounds of Lake Lou Yaeger Recreational Area and includes two water stops and a course marshal at each intersection. The race will be electronically timed by M & M Multisport Club. For a discounted rate register now through Wednesday, June 30. Registration forms can be found online at https://visitlitchfield.com/events/freedom-fun-run/ or at the Litchfield Tourism Office located at 400 N. State Street. For questions or further information contact the Litchfield Tourism Office at 866-733-5833 or tourism@cityoflitchfieldil.com.