Highland Around Town — June 23 edition

Wednesday, June 23

▪ Chapter 35 of the Reserve Organization of America — 7 p.m. Online event. Guest speaker, Carlos Fernandez, retired WGEM TV president and current chairman of the Great River Honor Fight board of directors, will talk about his career in journalism and the GRHF’s mission to take veterans to see the veterans’ memorials in Washington, D.C. To request the meeting link, please email the Chapter Secretary at ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 24

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. 618-656-7593.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Operatic Encore with the SLSO — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform a one-night-only concert of music from operas, led by Daniela Candillari in her SLSO debut and featuring SLSO Assistant Concertmaster Erin Schreiber in Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy.” For tickets and information: slso.org.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 25

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, June 25, through Saturday, July 24

▪ Art Exhibition: ‘Intimate Parallels’ — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Picture This and More, 17 E. Broadway, Alton. A solo exhibition of photographs by Kaleigh Grace. There will be an opening reception 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25.

Saturday, June 26

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Monday, June 28

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive, Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Tuesday, June 29

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, June 30

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Other area happenings

▪ Beginning Spanish Class — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays starting July 6. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Learn to speak Spanish with instructor Russ Kinney in this 8-week course. Kinney taught Spanish at East St. Louis High School for 30 years and has been teaching at senior centers the last 15 years. Cost: $25 covers textbook and seat in the class. To register, call 618-656-0300. facebook.com/mainstcc/posts/4104977752882266

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Youth Skills Camp — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Competitive Edge Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com