Hand-made items from First Baptist Church of Highland to benefit children near and far

At the First Baptist Church of Highland, serving others is a cornerstone of the church’s mission.

And this effort was on full display at a recent church service where the church’s pastor blessed more than 100 birthing kits, dresses, and quilts, hand-made by church volunteers.

A handful of volunteers in the congregation spent the past several months hand-sewing quilts and afghans for distribution to patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and other regional pediatric care facilities.

More than 80 dresses were made by repurposing pillow cases. These dresses are distributed by missionaries to young girls in Malawi, Africa. And for hospitals in the Congo, volunteers at First Baptist assembled dozens of birthing kits, including receiving blankets, sterile gloves and bandages, bulb syringes, umbilical ties, and other medical supplies needed to help with the safe delivery of newborns.

The church volunteers are all part of the American Baptist Women’s Ministries — a group that coordinates domestic and international service projects, especially projects that benefit women and children.

“It’s rewarding to know that a gown, dress or blanket lets a child know that someone cares for them,” said Mary Ann Simpson, a member at First Baptist who coordinated these projects. “It’s a small part that I can use the talents God has given me by showing love for children who are less fortunate.”

The church’s pastor, Rev. Rob Kirbach, is thrilled with the group’s efforts.

“The pandemic may have restricted some of our church activities,” Kirbach said. “But it certainly didn’t shut down our ability to serve others. Projects like this remind us that every one of us can do something to make life more pleasant for someone else.”