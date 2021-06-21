Highland Around Town — June 30 edition

Noon Wednesday, June 30, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 1

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, July 2

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live entertainment by George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, July 2, through Saturday, July 3

▪ St. Andrew’s Outdoor Clearance Book Sale — 4-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro, Edwardsville. All books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records and games are priced at 50 cents each. Payment by cash or check accepted. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Pearson Hall, the church’s parish hall. 618-646-1294.

▪ Bond County Fourth Fest — 5-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Greenville. Featuring live music, carnival, food vendors and beer tent. Friday night’s music features a National Guard Band at 6 p.m., followed by The Jorrells, and Chapman Brothers. Saturday’s music lineup includes Warren Evans, the Greenville Municipal Band, the Us and Bob Band, and Exile. Fireworks will follow Saturday’s last musical performance. facebook.com/Bond-County-Fourth-Fest-203720573154947

Saturday, July 3

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Marine Coin Company, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ America’s Birthday Parade — 10 a.m. Downtown St. Louis. A safe, family-friendly, celebratory event in honor of America’s 245th birthday. The parade will march west, from Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza to 18th and Market streets near Union Station. It will be broadcast live on KMOV Channel 4. Free and open to the public.

▪ Albers Blast-Off — 4 p.m. Legion Park, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Food and drinks available starting at 4 p.m., featuring Ray Ray’s Kettle Corn. The parade is at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Sponsored by Albers Commercial Club and American Legion Post 1026. 618-248-5505.

Sunday, July 4

▪ Vince Martin 4th of July Concert — 7 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger, Marina 1, 4943 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Vince Martin is one of the finest world-traveled vocalist/guitarist and entertainers in the business. St. Louis’ best-kept secret has the vocal characteristics of George Benson, Al Jarreau, and Elvis Presley and the instrumental prowess of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Albert King. Free concert. Fireworks display to follow the show at 9:30 p.m. visitlitchfield.com

▪ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular — Approximately 9:40 p.m. Downtown St. Louis. Keeping with Fair Saint Louis tradition, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be framed by the iconic Gateway Arch and dazzle over the Mississippi River. (Rain date if necessary is Saturday, July 3.) This will be the largest fireworks show Fair Saint Louis has ever produced. The fireworks are part of the 40th Fair Saint Louis, presented by Enterprise. Fair Saint Louis activities under the Arch — including concerts and food and drink vendors — will return in 2022.

Tuesday, July 6

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Beginning Spanish Class — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays starting July 6. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Learn to speak Spanish with instructor Russ Kinney in this 8-week course. Kinney taught Spanish at East St. Louis High School for 30 years and has been teaching at senior centers the last 15 years. Cost: $25 covers textbook and seat in the class. To register, call 618-656-0300. facebook.com/mainstcc/posts/4104977752882266

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Youth Skills Camp — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12,through Friday, July 16. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Competitive Edge Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com