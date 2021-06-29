Highland Around Town — July 7 edition

Noon Wednesday, July 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 8

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 9

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live music by Jeremy Wright. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, July 10

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ St. Damian Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. St. Damian Parish, 1 W. Main St., Damiansville. Carryout only. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade dressing, corn and cookies. Cost: $12 per dinner. Beer, soda and water available for purchase. Tribouts on site for children.

Sunday, July 11

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Monday, July 12

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Weinheimer Community CEnter, 1100 Main St., Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Marine Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Marine Township Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Program: Dr. Bob Daiber will give a presentation about the Madison Historical Project, an online encyclopedia and digital archive for Madison County. Open to the public.

Tuesday, July 13

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Nicholas Church, 401 E. State St., Pocahontas. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: LEGO Robotics 101 — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. For ages 7-12. Students will build LEGO creations, turn them into a robot and program them. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: LEGO Stop Motion — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. For ages 8-13. Students will plan, script, stage, shoot and produce their own mini movie using stop motion animation. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Yoga for Kids — 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 12; Wednesday, July 14; Monday, July 19; and Wednesday, July 21. Kaskaskia College, Main Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. For ages first through sixth grade. Kids will practice yoga in a non-traditional way designed for kids, and create a “toolbox” of de-stressing tools. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3255.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Tote Bag Making — 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center, 2005 East McCord, Centralia. For kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Students will be making a tote bag out of a shirt, with an optional fringed edge along the bottom. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3255.

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Youth Skills Camp, Session 2 — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Competitive Edge Camp, Session 2 — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

Alvarado HSHS provider of the month

HSHS Medical Group has awarded Dr. Janet Alvarado, MD, with the June Provider of the Month award. Alvarado has been a physician for HSHS Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine in Highland since 2011.

The Provider of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members.

“Dr. Alvarado is always willing to help out with seeing extra patients and working extra days in the clinic or in wound care. She truly cares about her patients and is always willing to go the extra mile to help with whatever she can to make sure they are taken care of. She is truly amazing with her patients and they truly love her. She is very kind. She shows that she cares by listening to what you have to say and always giving you a strong answer. Her kindness goes beyond just the patients. Dr. Alvarado always thanks her MA and nurse for their hard work. We are lucky to have her as an MD at our practice!”

Alvarado’s favorite part of her job is the satisfaction she receives from helping others. Whether it is helping patients recover from a would or illness or helping other doctors, nurses and staff develop their skills to become better caregivers.

“I find the greatest reward when I’m able to connect with someone and have a positive impact on their life. Comprehensive healing is not just about finding the right medicine or treatment for a patient,” she said. “So often it’s easy to underestimate how impactful a simple smile, touch, or kind word can lift someone up and help them feel better than they did the day before.

“It’s the little things day to day that show people you care about and support them. When a person finds an intrinsic motivation to care for others, it seems like every day there are opportunities to “live the mission” and demonstrate respect, care, competence, and joy.”

When Alvarado isn’t helping her patients, she enjoys spending time with her family, raising animals, riding horses, gourmet cooking and traveling to experience different cultures.