Highland News Leader
Highland town square upgrades restroom facilities ahead of Schlafly Brewpub opening
The Highland town square will have some new facilities as it relaunches its calendar of events this year.
On Wednesday, June 30, a crane delivered a pre-constructed restroom building adjacent to the new Schlafly Brewpub under development in a former bank building. The standalone building is rated by the Federal Emergency Management Association to double as a storm shelter in case inclement weather threatens the public during an event, according to City Manager Chris Conrad.
The building was pre-constructed, so its delivery means it should be in place before the Friday night concerts and other festivals and events on the square, Conrad said.
The restrooms are part of a new public park space created earlier this year when TJO Holdings purchased a former bank to develop the Schlafly brewpub. In that deal, Highland acquired two parcels of land for park space, with a portion of it leased back to TJO for outdoor dining.
In addition to the restrooms, long-term plans for the new park space include a bocce ball court, bag toss, and seating areas, including checker-top game tables.
Schlafly reportedly intends to open in late fall.
