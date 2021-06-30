Highland Area Community Foundation grant application deadline July 15

The Highland Area Community Foundation is still accepting 2021 grant applications.

Thursday, July 15, is the application deadline for this year’s HACF grants, which will be awarded at the Foundation’s annual grants banquet scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, and sponsored by Busey Bank.

The foundation makes grant awards in response to current and emerging needs or gaps of needed services and to strengthen volunteer participation and citizen involvement in community concerns.

“We encourage all not-for-profit organizations in need of funding for projects to apply,” noted Jeff Hebrank, foundation president. “The grants typically go toward new initiatives, but all grants are considered.”

Founded in 1995, the Foundation has awarded 801 grants totaling $1,138,812 to date. Last year 48 grants totaling $55,825 were awarded to various local groups for community projects.

HACF’s policies stipulate that grant recipients be not-for-profit organizations, agencies, or groups with programs or projects to be used within the boundaries of the Highland School District, St. Jacob & Marine townships, St. Rose Township, or the Village of St. Rose.

For more information about the HACF grant program or to receive a grant application, call 618-654-4727, email info @hacf.org, or visit the Foundation’s website at www.hacf.org.