Highland Around Town — July 14 edition

Thursday, July 15

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Lions Club, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Carlyle Christian Church, 1025 Lake Road, Carlyle. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 16

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live music by Harold Shellinger. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘Apollo XV: 1971 Mission to the Mountains of the Moon’ — 7:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. An illustrated presentation by John Newcomer of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society, will be featured at the July meeting of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. Zoom access information will be posted on the Society’s website, slasonline.org. The event, cosponsored by NASA’s Missouri Space Grant Consortium at Washington University, is open to the public free of charge.

Saturday, July 17

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Monday, July 19

▪ ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’ — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. See the newest Museum on Main Street (MOMS) exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution. Co-hosted by the Madison County Historical Society and Madison County Government. The exhibit will remain in Madison County through Friday, Aug. 20. 618-656-7569.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive , 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, July 20

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Summer Wreaths and Baskets — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 21. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord, Centralia. For ages third through eighth grade. Students will take home a little summer after they decorate a wreath and a basket with colorful, everlasting flowers. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3255.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Scrapbooking — 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord, Centralia. For ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Preserve memories forever with scrapbooking. Learn to crop, glue and creatively place your photos to build a lasting keepsake. Students will create a mini scrapbook that will easily fit into a bag or pocket. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3255.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Poetry for Kids, Kindergarten-Third Grade — 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 19, through Thursday, July 22. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Learn to utilize sound, rhythm and flow to create dynamic work that grabs the reader without all those extra words. Students will enjoy fun activities that show why certain techniques work and engage in art projects that will connect to their own poems’ themes. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Poetry for Kids, Fourth-Seventh Grade — 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 19, through Thursday, July 22. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Learn to utilize sound, rhythm and flow to create dynamic work that grabs the reader without all those extra words. Students will enjoy fun activities that show why certain techniques work and engage in art projects that will connect to their own poems’ themes. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Youth Skills Camp, Session 3 — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com

▪ McKendree University Men’s Basketball Camps: Competitive Edge Camp, Session 3 — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30. Melvin Price Convocation Center (main gym), 701 College Road, Lebanon. This camp is for boys in grades 4-9. For information or to register: mbasketball.mckendreecamps.com