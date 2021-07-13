Highland Around Town — July 21 edition

Noon Wednesday, July 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 22

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Lila’s Garden, corner of Lindenthal and Olive streets. The club will tour the garden. Bring lawn chairs. Water will be available. All are welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 23

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carlyle Healthcare Campus, 501 Clinton St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live music by Kevin Heim, Paint the Town Purple. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25

▪ Heritage Days — 8 a.m to dark Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Attendees can enjoy train rides, antique tractors and working farm engine displays, tractor pulls, kiddie pedal pulls, daily tractor parades, farm life and quilting demonstrations, period displays in the Lil’ Red Barn museum building, steam engines, an operating sawmill, wheat threshing/bailing, rock crushing, blacksmithing, the historic Hill’s Fort display, a military display, a Sunday car show/cruise, live music daily, food/treats, flea market vendors and lots more. Admission: $7 per person per day or a three-day armband for $10 per person. Children under 10 enter free. americanfarmheritagemuseum.com/farm-heritage-days.html

Saturday, July 24

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highland Fire Department, 1122 Broadway, Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition: ‘Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066 that led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Exhibit on view through Oct. 3. Free admission, reservations required. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. mohistory.org

▪ Movies in the Park: ‘Rudy’ — 7-10 p.m. Drost Park, Parkway Drive and East Main Street, Maryville. Free movie outdoors. Includes local vendors with food and prizes. Bring lawn chairs, loungers, blankets and bug spray. 618-772-8555.

Saturday, July 24, through Sunday, July 25

▪ St. Francis of Assisi Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. St. Francis Parish Center, 2nd and Clinton streets, Aviston. Admission $3 per person. Approximately 100 quilts on display. Items for sale include embroidered blocks, baby quilts, quilt tops and more. Raffle tickets to win a special quilt, Botanical Park, will be available for purchase at $1 each or sic for $6. The winner will be drawn at the church picnic on Aug. 7.

Tuesday, July 27

▪ The Sheldon - Arts Without Borders - Mark Appling Fisher: Through a Glass, Darkly — 6 p.m. Nancy Spirtas Kranzberg Gallery, The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Artist Mark Appling Fisher will discuss his Sheldon exhibit, “Through a Glass, Darkly,” on view through Sept. 6. Free admission. Reservations recommended but not required. Email rgunter@thesheldon.org to reserve your spot. thesheldon.org/events/gallery-talk-mark-appling-fisher

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Kaskaskia College Cross Country Camp — 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 - Friday, July 30. Kaskaskia College, Main Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The camp will include the basics of training, the importance of team, proper diet, mental preparation, race preparation, proper warm-ups, proper running mechanics, proper shoes and core routines. Cost to attend: $35. On July 31, a 5K Race will be held on the KC Campus. This race is open to the public for an entry fee of $25. The cost of this race to the campers is included in the camp fee. To register or for information: 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Scratch Coding - 8-13 years — 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Scratch is the best introduction to coding for beginners. Scratch helps young people learn to think creatively, reason systematically and work collaboratively. Students will also have fun playing camp style games and a few LEGO® building challenges. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Digital Comic Books - 7-12 years — 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29. Kaskaskia College, Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Students will learn to develop story lines and use still pictures of actual sets, all designed with LEGO® Bricks, to create their very own one-of-a-kind digital comic book. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.

▪ 4th annual KC Blue Classic Alumni and Friends 5K Run — 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Kaskaskia College Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Meet at the KC Fitness Center. Race starts at 8 a.m. Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $25 in advance, $30 the day of the race. runsignup.com/Race/IL/Centralia/KaskaskiaCollegeBlueClassic5k

Marti wins Rotary scholarship

Rotary District 6460 announces Katelyn Marti is the winner of a $3,000 scholarship. She is the daughter of Phil and Alexi Marti and is from Highland.

The scholarship will help pay her expenses at Maryville University in St. Louis. She is majoring in nursing, and Marti is currently planning on becoming a flight nurse. The money for the scholarships is accumulated from donations from Rotary members around District 6460.

This year the district gave five scholarships at $3,000 each and one $18,000 Menghini Scholarship for study outside the United States. To win, she submitted an application found on rotary6460.org, was chosen as a finalist, and interviewed by a committee of Rotary members in Jacksonville, Illinois, on July 10. The districts approximate boundaries are from Galesburg to Alton and the Mississippi River to interstate

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital seeking auxiliary volunteers

For those looking for a way to serve, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is inviting the community to join the ranks of the auxiliary volunteers at the hospital.

From welcoming visitors and taking temperatures to supporting department functions and clerical duties to gift shop management and staffing, auxiliary volunteers make a huge difference in the day-to-day operations of the hospital and especially to those in a time of need. There are a variety of opportunities available and a wide range of time slots in which to serve.

The Auxiliary was founded in 1968 by a group of women who wanted to help patients of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Beside volunteering, the Auxiliary holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to purchase equipment used by the hospital.

St. Joseph’s Auxiliary also awards two $2,000 scholarships to deserving seniors wishing to further their education in health care. These scholarships are open to students in Highland High School, Father McGivney High School and Breese Mater Dei High School.

Sherry Fletcher shared her experience about being an Auxiliary volunteer at St. Joseph’s.

“I retired from a full-time job and needed something to keep me busy. I enjoy being with other people the most and helping any way I can,” she explained. “It’s the best way to make new friends and I have made many! It’s a great way to get involved and meet new people and by volunteering, you are helping the staff and patients.”

There is a $10 annual membership fee to become a member of the auxiliary. If interested or know someone who is, contact Jeannie Korte, director of mission, at jean.korte@hshs.org or by calling 618-651-2980. People can also download an auxiliary application or learn more about the auxiliary volunteers by visiting stjosephshighland.org/volunteer.

For more information about the Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org/volunteer.

Purple ribbons going up in support of Relay for Life

Members of the Highland Relay for Life committee are selling purple ribbons to be placed in the windows of businesses and homes throughout Highland to promote the upcoming Relay for Life which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24.

Various sizes of the purple ribbon are available: Large (34” high), $12; medium (20” high), $7; Small (9 1/2” high), $4; and mini (4 1/2” high), $2.

For any business that not been contacted and would like to purchase a purple ribbon for display in support of Relay for Life, please call Keith Henss at 618-578-1656 or Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380.

Ribbons will be put up by members of the committee July 22-31 and removed the week following Relay — Saturday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 2. All proceeds from the purple ribbon sales will benefit the American Cancer Society and Highland’s Relay for Life.