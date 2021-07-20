Highland Around Town — July 28 edition

Noon Wednesday, July 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 29

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Rockabilly Revival (Classic Country to Rock) — 7-9 p.m. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Immediately following the concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 30

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, July 31

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ 4th annual KC Blue Classic Alumni and Friends 5K Run — 8 a.m. Kaskaskia College Campus, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Meet at the KC Fitness Center. Race starts at 8 a.m. Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $25 in advance, $30 the day of the race. runsignup.com/Race/IL/Centralia/KaskaskiaCollegeBlueClassic5k

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, Community Room, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Summerfield Lions Club Classic and Antique Tractor Pull — 4:30 p.m. Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Tractor pull registration 5:30 p.m. Tractor pull starts at 6:30 p.m. Includes food, beer, soda, raffles and kids’ activities. facebook.com/events/786844918624021

Tuesday, Aug. 3

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Aug. 4

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Donor Bus, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 5

▪ Kaskaskia College KICK Class: Typing Skills - Grades 4-8 — 10-11:30 a.m. both days. Kaskaskia College, Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord, Centralia. This class will help student improve their keyboarding skills. kaskaskia.edu/pfk or 618-545-3475.