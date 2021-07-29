Highland Around Town — Aug. 4 edition

Noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Aug. 5

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Jim’s Formal Wear, Event Center, 804 E. Broadway, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Tragg Band (Classic Rock, Motown, Oldies) — 7-9 p.m. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Immediately following the concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 6

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carlyle High School, 1461 12th St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live music by Babaloo. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Aug. 6 & Saturday, Aug. 7

▪ St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 (by appointment) and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7. St. Andrew’s Episcopol Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books priced to sell. Sale includes DVDs, CDs, vinyl, jigsaw puzzles and games. Reservations are required only for Friday. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks. For information and reservations: 618-656-1294 or standrews-edwardsville.com.

Saturday, Aug. 7:

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ St. Francis Church Picnic — 3-7 p.m. St. Francis Parish Center, 251 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Mass at 4 p.m. Fried chicken dinner 3-7 p.m. with seating by ticket numbers. Quilt bingo at 6:30 p.m. Includes raffles, games, baskets, margaritas, country store, games and rides for kids, and more. 618-228-7219 or stfrancisav.org.

Sunday, Aug. 8

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Tuesday, Aug. 10

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois : Family to Family Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Collinsville. A free course about mental illnesses, diagnoses, treatment, medications, communication and coping skills, and much more. This in-person class will be held on eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Registration is required. Email Kelly at kellyjefferson@charter.net for more information about this class.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Pitch for Cancer Research Corn Hole Tournament — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Summerfield Park, Summerfield. Cost: $10 per player; $20 per two-person team. Food and drinks provided. Prizes to win, including a 10-person tour at Schlafly Brewery. fundly.com/pitch-for-cancer-research

▪ Riverbend Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. Includes green fees, golf cart, hole-in-one prizes, attendance prizes and chance to network. Skins, mulligans and pro drive also available for $20 each. growthassociation.com/golf

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

HSHS Medical Group welcomes Kosydor

HSHS Medical Group welcomes Katy Kosydor, APRN, to their medical team. Kosydor sees patients by appointment or on a walk-in basis at Clinton County Rural Health Breese, 9401 Holy Cross Lane, Breese.

As a primary care provider, Kosydor cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, women’s health care and acute and chronic illness management. As an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), she is a highly trained health care professional capable of diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, as well as medication management.\

Kosydor earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College in St. Louis. She received her master of science in nursing from Saint Louis University and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

To schedule an appointment with Kosydor, call 618-526-7271. Walk-ins are welcome at Clinton County Rural Health Breese from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.