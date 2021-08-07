Highland Around Town — Aug. 11 edition

Noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

▪ Madison County Historical Society Panel Discussion: Changing Voting Rights in America — 1 p.m. County Board Room, Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The moderators, SIUE professors Erik Alexander and Bryan Jack, will lead a lively discussion on voting rights using specific examples in American history. Although this program is a live event, it will also be available virtually via smart phone or computer at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/535801845. There is also a phone dial-in option: 312-757-3121; Access code: 535-801-845.

Thursday, Aug. 12

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass — 7-9 p.m. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Immediately following the concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 22

▪ 2021 Illinois State Fair — 7 a.m. to midnight each day of the fair. Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon Ave., Springfield. Live entertainment, carnival rides, food and drink, games and contests, and so much more. www2.illinois.gov/statefair

Friday, Aug. 13

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn provided. Vendors will be in attendance. Live music by Circus Kaput. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the fun. 618-651-1386.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Aug. 14

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ 26th annual St. George Catholic Church Picnic — 3 p.m. to midnight. St. George Church, 200 N. Third St., New Baden. Dinner will be served 3-7 p.m. in the air-conditioned Parish Recreation Center with a menu of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, homemade dressing, green beans, bakery bread, slaw, desserts and beverages. Hotdogs, fish, burgers, soda and beer will be available all evening. Mass will be held at 4 p.m. The picnic will include quilt and cash bingo, games and various raffles, activities for everyone.

Monday, Aug. 16

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, Banquet Hall, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Auditions — Available dates for the 2021-2022 concert season auditions are Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 5. Daytime and evening appointments are available. To schedule an audition, contact Luanne Murphy, director, at 618-791-8408 or luannemurphy@gmail.com. For more information: heartlandcommunitychorus.org

▪ 2021 Pedal for Autism — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Madison County Transit Trails, meet at Metro East Parks & Recreation building, 104 United Drive, Collinsville. Pedal for Autism is a fun, family-friendly bicycling event starting and finishing at the Metro East Parks & Recreation building site in Collinsville. We have a 9, 25, 40, and a metric century route planned. Families are welcome and encouraged to ride the 2-mile route. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. illinoiscenterforautism.org/pedal-for-autism

▪ Pitch for Cancer Research Corn Hole Tournament — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Summerfield Park, Summerfield. Cost: $10 per player; $20 per two-person team. Food and drinks provided. Prizes to win, including a 10-person tour at Schlafly Brewery. fundly.com/pitch-for-cancer-research

▪ Riverbend Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. Includes green fees, golf cart, hole-in-one prizes, attendance prizes and chance to network. Skins, mulligans and pro drive also available for $20 each. growthassociation.com/golf

▪ HIS KIDS 27th annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. Four-person scramble with a shotgun start. Cost: $300 per team or $75 per player. Includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, longest drive (men and women), closest to pin, flighted prizes, food and beverages on the course. Register by Monday, Aug. 23. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 29. 618-654-4020 or hiskidsinc.org.

▪ 18th annual Par-3 Golf Tournament — 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. Entry fee: $60 per golfer or $240 per team. The golf tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, and drinks on the course. Special golf events including closest to the pin and longest putt contests. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.