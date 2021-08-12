Highland Around Town — Aug. 18 edition

Noon Wednesday, Aug. 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Road, Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Fall Vegetables & Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Gateway Greening staff will discuss what to plant in the fall, including vegetables and cover crop, to improve your garden for next year. We will also discuss techniques and tips we find to give your fall plants the best chance in the tough Midwest heat. Registration is required. facebook.com/events/806243193412202

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Hookie (Bluesy Rock) — 7-9 p.m. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Immediately following the concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 20

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. Clinton County Car Cruise from 5-9 p.m. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 21

▪ Centralia Regional Career Expo — 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Castle Ridge, 1750 Tee Lane, Centralia. Bring your resume, get interviewed and be hired! Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities included at this free event. This is a great opportunity to connect with employers looking to hire. Job seekers can gather information, research and network with prospective regional employers and interact with hiring professionals. centralia.works

Saturday, Aug. 21

▪ 2021 Pedal for Autism — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Madison County Transit Trails, meet at Metro East Parks & Recreation building, 104 United Drive, Collinsville. Pedal for Autism is a fun, family-friendly bicycling event starting and finishing at the Metro East Parks & Recreation building site in Collinsville. We have a 9, 25, 40, and a metric century route planned. Families are welcome and encouraged to ride the 2-mile route. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. illinoiscenterforautism.org/pedal-for-autism

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, Community Room, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Pitch for Cancer Research Corn Hole Tournament — 10 a.m. Summerfield Park, Summerfield. Cost: $10 per player; $20 per two-person team. Food and drinks provided. Prizes to win, including a 10-person tour at Schlafly Brewery. fundly.com/pitch-for-cancer-research

Sunday, Aug. 22

▪ Spassfest Breakfast in the Park — 8-11 a.m. Schoendienst Park, 100 Park Drive, Germantown. Serving sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Dine-in includes milk, orange juice, coffee. Bloody Marys and mimosas available for purchase. Dine in, carryout and drive-thru. Live music. There will be a 50/50 raffle at noon. facebook.com/events/170376951690285

Tuesday, Aug. 24

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Aug. 25

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Heritage Room, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Other area happenings

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Auditions — Available dates for the 2021-2022 concert season auditions are through Thursday, Aug. 19, and from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 5. Daytime and evening appointments are available. To schedule an audition, contact Luanne Murphy, director, at 618-791-8408 or luannemurphy@gmail.com. For more information: heartlandcommunitychorus.org

▪ Riverbend Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. Includes green fees, golf cart, hole-in-one prizes, attendance prizes and chance to network. Skins, mulligans and pro drive also available for $20 each. growthassociation.com/golf

▪ HIS KIDS 27th annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. Four-person scramble with a shotgun start. Cost: $300 per team or $75 per player. Includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, longest drive (men and women), closest to pin, flighted prizes, food and beverages on the course. Register by Aug. 23. Rain date is Aug. 29. 618-654-4020 or hiskidsinc.org.

▪ 18th annual Par-3 Golf Tournament — 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. Entry fee: $60 per golfer or $240 per team. The golf tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, and drinks on the course. Special golf events including closest to the pin and longest putt contests. 618-545-3440 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.