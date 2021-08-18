Highland Around Town — Aug. 25 edition

Noon Wednesday, Aug. 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Aug. 26

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Basics of Seed Saving — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Saving seeds year after year can be a great way to save money while also picking out the strongest varieties. This class will cover the how, what, and why of seed saving. facebook.com/events/584672256271504

▪ Highland Garden Club annual Member Appreciation and New Member Drive — 6 p.m. Olde Wicks Factory, 1110 Fifth St., Highland. Light refreshments served; tables and chairs provided. Treasurer will accept 2022 membership dues of $10 by check to Highland Garden Club or cash. All are welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Tanglefoot (Rock ‘n’ Roll) — 7-9 p.m. The Grove Memorial Park, Just off Main Street near the banks of the Mississippi River, Grafton. Sit back in a lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Immediately following the concert, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will host a fireworks celebration on the Grafton riverfront.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 27

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Knights of Columbus Highland, Main Floor, 12454 Illinois 143, Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Aug. 27, through Sunday, Aug. 29

▪ Schweizerfest — 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 27; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 28; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Food, entertainment, parades on Saturday and Sunday, rides and more.

Saturday, Aug. 28

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

Tuesday, Aug. 31

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Auditions — Available dates for the 2021-2022 concert season auditions are Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 5. Daytime and evening appointments are available. To schedule an audition, contact Luanne Murphy, director, at 618-791-8408 or luannemurphy@gmail.com. For more information: heartlandcommunitychorus.org.

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

▪ Highland Moose Lodge Charity Golf Tournament — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Timber Lakes Golf Course, 3120 Forest Lake Lane, Staunton. Cost: $50 per person or $200 per team of four. Portions of the proceeds to support John Kutz Memorial Scholarship and other community events. 618-531-7208 or lodge2479@mooseunits.org.