Highland business leader Luitjohan joins board of directors at Bradford National Bank

Bradford National Bank — with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine — has announced Robert Luitjohan of Highland was recently elected to serve on the banks’ board of directors.

Board chairman Frank Joy made the announcement.

Luitjohan brings an experienced resume of business and community service to the Bradford board. He is the former owner of Oberbeck Grain in Highland and New Douglas and was involved in that business for 43 years.

As owner, he was active in the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois where he chaired the annual convention and trade show; chaired the Feed and Animal Ag committee; served on the scholarship, legislative, and regulatory committees; served as director of the Association 1996-2002 and again from 2008-2014; and served as organizational president in 2000.

Luitjohan was a member of the Highland Fire Department from 1982-2007 and has held all executive offices of that organization. Over the years, he has served as firefighter, lieutenant, and retired as captain.

Additionally, Luitjohan is a member of the Highland Rotary Club and the Highland Knights of Columbus. He is past board member for the Highland Area Community Foundation, former Helvetia Township Trustee, and served on the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Leadership Council. Luitjohan is a lifelong member of St. Paul Church Highland. Luitjohan and wife, Traci, have two children and seven grandchildren.

Joy said, “Bob is an outstanding businessman and has served the Highland community faithfully over the years. We are honored to have him as part of our board of directors.

Luitjohan added, “At Oberbeck Feed, I was a customer of Bradford National Bank for many years and know first-hand how well they work with local business. My prior relationship with the bank is one of the reasons I’m looking forward to serving on the Bradford National Bank board of directors.

“The bank has a rich history of community banking and community service. As the bank continues to be involved in the Highland community, I’m excited to help guide the organization in the coming years.”

Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen said, “We are excited to have Bob join our board of directors. I know he will help build and grow our already strong community bank.”

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. The board of directors was first established in 1910 when the bank received its national charter. For additional information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.