Highland Around Town — Sept. 1 edition

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 2

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Husband and wife team Ellen and George Thorson talk about FamilySearch International goals in “FamilySearch and … St. Clair County.” Open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Sept. 3

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Sept. 4

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Alton Jazz & Wine Festival — 6 p.m. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Jump, jitterbug and jive to the sounds of some of the craziest cats in the biz. Featuring Mosaic Jazz Sextet with special guest Malena Smith. Performances by Brian Owens and Soul as well. Catch the newest addition to the festival lineup – The Alton Jazz Confluence. Local food and wine will be available. Tickets start at $5. riversandroutes.com

Sunday, Sept. 5

▪ Albers Hootenanny 2021 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Albers Jaycee Park & Stage, Albers. Concessions, kickball tournament, vendor fair, inflatables and kids activities, music, food and more. facebook.com/AlbersHootenanny

Tuesday, Sept. 7

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. By appointment. 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

▪ Highland Moose Lodge Charity Golf Tournament — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Timber Lakes Golf Course, 3120 Forest Lake Lane, Staunton. Cost: $50 per person or $200 per team of four. Portions of the proceeds to support John Kutz Memorial Scholarship and other community events. 618-531-7208 or lodge2479@mooseunits.org.