Highland Around Town — Sept. 8 edition

Thursday, Sept. 9

▪ Drive-Thru Prescription Drug Drop-Off — 10 a.m. to noon. Highland Police Department, 12990 Troxler Ave., Highland. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them for free. Accepted Medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments and patches, pet medications and vitamins. Prohibited items not accepted: needles, illegal drugs. The prescription drug drop-off is an outdoor drive-through event that allows attendees to remain in their vehicle. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot. Hosted by Rep. Charlie Meier and the Highland Police Department. charliemeier.net

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Sept. 10

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12

▪ 33rd annual Harvest Days — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Louis Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland. An annual celebration of history and recognition of the significance of the farming community to America’s growth. Includes kids activities, vendor market, auction, artisan demonstrations, tractors and more. facebook.com/events/533397141374625

Saturday, Sept. 11

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Troy Harvest Fest — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Troy Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Includes food and drinks, music, games, fishing and cornhole tournaments, bounce houses, craft bazaar, cake walk and more. tritownshippark.org

▪ Living History Days: A Chautauqua with Teddy Roosevelt and Friends — 3-6 p.m. City Park, corner of Vandalia (Route 157) and South Buchanan streets, Edwardsville. The event features music, food, drinks, live entertainment, children’s activities and more. Free admission. For more information contact the Madison County Historical Society, 618-656-1294.

▪ Concert in the Park: Troy Community Band — 7-8 p.m. Firemen’s Park, 300 Donk Ave., Maryville. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, Sept. 12

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Albers Legion Chicken Dinner — 4:40-6:30 p.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Menu: 1/2 chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw, cold mac salad, dessert. Bingo players get $2 off meal. Cost: $12 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 free. 618-248-5505.

Monday, Sept. 13

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave., Hamel. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Aviston Elementary School, 350 S. Hull St., Aviston. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Marine Historical Society – 7 p.m. Marine Township Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Open to the public. All are welcome.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Nicholas Church, 401 E. State St., Pocahontas. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Sept. 15

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St., Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Donation to Father McGivney Catholic High School

Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon was established in 2012, after dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers envisioned the formation of a Catholic school for several years.

Since then, they have constructed a new building in 2015, with the help of generous donors, supporters, students and families. The founders chose to name the new Catholic high school after Father Michael McGivney, an American parish priest who dedicated his life to service and family. Fr. McGivney’s vision and commitment to families led to the creation of his legacy, the Knights of Columbus.

Knights of Columbus is currently the largest Catholic, family, fraternal organization in the world. The Niemeyer Agency assists Catholic families in planning for their financial future. Their products include life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance and retirement annuities.

The Niemeyer Agency is proud to be an annual sponsor for Father McGivney Catholic High School. By this donation, Knights of Columbus – Niemeyer Agency is helping to build the future success of Father McGivney. The community support ensures all students, regardless of their economic situation, have the opportunity to attend and succeed at Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Buddy Walk set for Oct. 9

Community Link, a non-profit organization, offers opportunities for growth and independence for people with developmental disabilities. The largest fundraiser of the year, the Buddy Walk, helps support the various programs at Community Link while raising awareness for Down syndrome.

Knights of Columbus - Niemeyer Agency has been a presenting sponsor for Community Link’s Buddy Walk for nearly a decade. Jeff Niemeyer, General Agent of The Niemeyer Agency, continues to serve on the board of directors at Community Link as treasurer since 2019.

The 15th Annual Community Link Buddy Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 9, at Northside Park in Breese. It will include a 1-mile walk, 5K, food, drinks, music, and more.