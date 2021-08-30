Firefighters take three hours to control overnight house fire in Highland

The home in the 8000 block of Bond Road in Highland took more than three hours to extinguish. Crews were on the scene until 4 a.m. Monday.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department and Highland Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze in the 8000 block of Bond Road at about 11 p.m., according to a release.

Crews that were first to arrive on-scene reported significant fire throughout the home and were able to confirm that no one was home at the time.

The St. Rose Fire Department were asked to respond to the fire for mutual aid with two water tenders, a hydrant truck, and manpower. As the fire progressed in high temperatures and humidity, the Breese Fire District and Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched.

The fire was fully extinguished in three hours but firefighters remained on-scene until 4 a.m., the release stated. There weren’t any injuries reported from the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.