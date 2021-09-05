Highland Around Town — Sept. 15 edition

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 16

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Sept. 17

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Sept 17, through Saturday, Sept. 18

▪ 37th annual Collinsville Italian Fest — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Uptown Collinsville, 221 W. Main St., Collinsville. This annual family-friendly event includes over 30 food stands, kids activities, live music, games, vendors, contests and more. italianfest.net

Saturday, Sept. 18

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ 19th annual Street Art Festival — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Square, Highland. Annual festival where the streets are transformed into an artist’s canvas. For more information: highlandillinois.com/streetartfestival.html.

Sunday, Sept. 19

▪ Apple Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Warm apple pie, yummy treats, apple crafts and handmade jewelry are just a few of the offerings at the Apple Festival. The festivities will also include apple wine tasting, kids activities and restaurant favorites. The annual Pumpkin Roll takes place at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. 618-786-2331 or pmlodge.net.

Monday, Sept. 20

▪ Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Hosted by State Senator Jason Plummer and the Korte Recreation Center. Appointments required. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter KorteRec to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Sept. 22

▪ 31st annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring their résumés, be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally. Face coverings will be required for all attendees. 618-296-4325 or 618-296-4445.

Other area happenings

▪ Pedal for Prairie — The month of October. Commit to riding your bike 50 miles during the month of October to raise funds for the Prairie Heart Foundation. Choose from three different participation levels and register by Sept. 21 to receive your shirt and water bottle. For information or to register: prairieheart.org/pedal-for-prairie.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com