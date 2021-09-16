Highland Around Town — Sept. 22 edition

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Sept. 23

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Sept. 24

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Sept. 25

▪ Edwardsville Art Fest — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Featuring the original works of approximately 65 accomplished artists and scrumptious local food and drink, Edwardsville Art Fair is a three-day opportunity for the family see art, make art, and buy art. There will be something for everyone to love. edwardsvilleartscenter.com

▪ Marine Library basket raffle fundraiser — During the Hot Air Balloons over Marine event. This basket raffle was previously held during the Marine Homecoming. The library will have a basket stand on the library grounds in front of the building on both times of the event. The library is located directly across the street from the Village Park which is the site of the event. Cash donations are welcomed to defer the cost for basket materials. Also, donations toward the floor project may be made to the Charles Gravius Memorial Library, P. O. Box 187, Marine, IL 62061.

Saturday, Sept. 25

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Breese Optimist Fall Fest — 10 a.m. Breese. Includes craft and vendor fair, chili cook-off and home brew contest, live music. Kids activities include bounce houses, touch a truck, car show, petting zoo, rock wall, archery tag, balloon lady and more. Fireworks display at 8 p.m. facebook.com/events/1157304244697397

Saturday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 26

▪ American Indian & Ethnographic Show — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Bring the family to American Indian Education Days to learn about Indian customs, beliefs, dress, programs, crafts and art. Free and open to the public. riversandroutes.com

Sunday, Sept. 26

▪ Grantfork Area Development Club BBQ Fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grantfork Gazebo, Grantfork. Menu includes pork steaks, pork burgers, brats and hot dogs – sandwiches or plates; plates include potato salad and baked beans. Pre-orders and local delivery requests should be sent by text or call to 618-444-2940. Proceeds from will go to Grantfork Elementary School toward teachers’ wish/needs lists and PE needs. For information, contact Peggy or Mike Korte or Casandra Rode.

▪ 39th annual Fall Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collisnville. The show offers a wide variety of U.S. and World coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free attendance, free parking, free appraisals of coins, currency, medals, tokens, gold, silver and jewelry. Big Raffle that includes Gold and Silver coins. Open to the public and observing State of Illinois COVID-19 restrictions. For updates and more information go to MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com.

▪ St. Teresa Church, Marydale Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Teresa Catholic Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Menu includes 1/2 fried chicken (four pieces), dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and slaw. Cost: $12 per meal. facebook.com/events/450036296060604

Tuesday, Sept. 28

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $25 by Oct. 1; $30 after Oct. 1. For more information” cahokiamounds.org.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com

Purple ribbons

The purple ribbon is to paint the town purple promoting the upcoming Relay Celebration Night, and the gold ribbon is to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Any business who hasn’t been contacted and would like a ribbon should call either Keith Henss at 618-578-1656, Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380, or Paula Redman at 618-696-2915. Four sizes of purple ribbons are available: Large, $12; medium, $7; small, $4; and mini, $2.

The committee will put up the ribbons prior to Relay Celebration Night — Friday, Sept. 24 — and take them down within the week following. The gold ribbon promoting Childhood Cancer Awareness will also be added through the courtesy of Leaps of Love at no charge; however, donations will be accepted.

Thanks to all participating businesses/individuals for helping “paint the town purple and gold” to promote the upcoming Relay Celebration Night and Childhood Cancer Awareness.