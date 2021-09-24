Highland Around Town — Sept. 29 edition

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 30

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Oct. 1

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Crafted: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony — 6:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Enjoy happy hour drink specials with the SLSO after work, then experience an inspiring hour-long concert. Music Director Stéphane Denève will share insights on the music before a rousing performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s triumphant Fourth Symphony. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Music can tackle the biggest questions. In Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question,” a lone trumpet asks “Why are we here?” For answers, Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” looks to the past, while Christopher Rouse’s “Rapture” finds spiritual solace. Then Stéphane Denève and soloist Yefim Bronfman gather us in the warm embrace of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Love answers all. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3

▪ Best of Missouri Market — Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; and Sunday, Oct. 3. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. More than 100 vendors featuring food, crafts, native plants, herbs, custom jewelry, handcrafted items and more. A kids’ corner will feature farm animals, crafts, and a “pumpkin patch” with sustainable pumpkin decorating led by Perennial. New this year: children can visit an Instrument Petting Zoo from School of Rock. Cost: $16 adults 13 and older, $5 children ages 3-12, $8 Garden members, free for Member children. mobot.org/market or 314-577-5100.

Saturday, Oct. 2

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Lebanon Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the Lebanon brick street, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. The annual fall festival will include lots of fun, food and great gift ideas. Spend the day with friends, family and great music and friendly people. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, Oct. 3

▪ Albers Legion Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Dine-in or carryout available. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free. 618-248-5505.

▪ National Life Chain — 2-3 p.m. Intersection of Illinois 143 and U.S. 40, Highland. Join the community as we strive to bring attention to this blight on our nation as a silent, prayerful witness to life. Arrive early to register and pick out your sign, Small Victories table captains will meet and hand out signs and help with chairs. This is a non-denominational peaceful, prayerful event and is open to all denominations and churches. 618-654-5800.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 8

▪ St. Mary Church Rummage and Bake Sale — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. St. Mary Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton. Thursday is half-price and Friday is $3 bag day.

Other area happenings

▪ Madison County Probation Diaper Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Thursday, Oct. 21. Probation Office, Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 312, Edwardsville. Collecting diapers and wipes. Probation will deliver the donated items to the offices at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Fosterburg.

▪ LeadHERship Seminar — 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Virtual event. Participants for this event will discuss and learn more about women’s issues faced throughout the business community while also recognizing the Riverbend region’s “Remarkable Women.” Individual registrations are $30 for RiverBend Growth Association members or $40 for non-members. A group rate for six to eight people is also available at $150, allowing for a flex meeting space that facilitates an in-person atmosphere with all the same benefits of the virtual environment. growthassociation.com/seminar2021

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

▪ Camp Ondessonk 26th annual Golf Benefit — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. All money raised will benefit Camp and be used for things such as helping to sustain and enhance the programs, helping to fund scholarships allowing children of all income levels to experience Camp, and helping to fund new initiatives to fulfill our mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages. Cost: $110 per golfer or $440 per team of four, includes golf and cart, snacks and refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. ondessonk.com

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $25 by Oct. 1; $30 after Oct. 1. For more information: cahokiamounds.org.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com

Highland Area Community Foundation elects 2021-22 officers

The Highland Area Community Foundation elected officers for the 2021-2022 year at their annual meeting held in May: Lee Rinderer, 2nd vice president; Mark Korte, treasurer; Shari Ammann, secretary; Ryan Goodwin, 1st vice president; and Jeff Hebrank, president.

The foundation, a not-for-profit, tax exempt organization established in 1995, continues to have an impact on its service area which includes the Highland Community Unit School District #5, plus Marine, St. Jacob, and St. Rose Townships.

To date the foundation has given back nearly $4 million to the community through grants and pass through funds, helping numerous organizations and groups over the years.

It has been the receiver of funds for the Korte Recreation Center, city special events, Hard Road Theatre, Downtown Improvement Fund, Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, Veterans Memorial, All Abilities Playground/Park, and numerous scholarship funds, to name a few. A complete list of the various permanent and pass through funds established through the foundation are listed on the foundation’s website.

For further information on the Highland Area Community Foundation, visit www.hacf.org or call the office at 618-654-4727.

Highland Arts Council seeks young artists

The Highland Arts Council is seeking young artists to participate in Youth Arts Expo on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Highland Masonic Lodge.

Visual artists, musicians, vocalists, actors and writers in grades sixth-12th are encouraged to apply to be a part of this event. All applicants will be featured, and it is free to participate and attend. Anyone interested should contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com.

The Highland Arts Council is excited to host talented young artists of the region in the third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Exposition.

The exposition will give young artists an opportunity to showcase their emerging talents with the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are encouraged to attend this free event in support of the young artists.