Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night will feature “Picnic in the Park” theme

The Relay for Life Steering Committee is hosting Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night on Friday, Sept. 24, with a “Picnic in the Park” theme.

This year’s event will be held on the Highland Square and will be a night of celebration and remembering. Since the Relay Celebration Night is in September this year, and September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they are partnering with Traci Riechmann of Leaps of Love in Highland to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer. Kurt Vonder Haar will serve as emcee for the evening’s program.

Relay for Life is a community event to raise money for the fight against cancer, to celebrate the lives of those who have had or are battling cancer, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and to raise awareness of cancer and ways to try to prevent the disease.

This year’s event kicks off with a picnic style dinner to celebrate survivors and their caregivers. The community is invited and encouraged to attend. To register for a picnic dinner, call Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513. Survivors and their caregivers are guests that night; donations will be accepted from others attending to help defray the cost of the meal.

The event will begin with registration at 5:30 pm, followed by a picnic meal donated by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital served at 6 p.m. Some picnic tables will be available, but everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to get in the “picnic” mood.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The committee is very excited to have Riechmann as the guest speaker for the evening. She will have several childhood cancer survivors and their families with her who will share their amazing stories. Come, walk a few laps, and show them support.

The Luminaria Ceremony will begin at approximately 8 pm. This is an inspiring and meaningful ceremony to honor survivors and caregivers and to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer. Luminaria can be purchased from any member of the relay committee or by calling Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380 or on site at the event up until 7:15 p.m.

Luminaria bags are $10 each. These will be placed around the inner circle in the Square and lighted during the Luminary Ceremony. Relayers can walk the lighted luminary path in reflection to honor and remember loved ones.

Krouper, and the entire relay committee, invites the community to attend the Relay for Life “Picnic in the Park.” Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket and plan to spend the evening.

For more information, call Krouper or Keith Henss at 618-578-1656. To make a dinner reservation, call Walker; to purchase a luminary, call Krouper.