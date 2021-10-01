Highland Around Town — Oct. 6 edition

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 6, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

▪ Gateway Greening: Growing Garlic & Overwintering Crops — 7-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. This virtual class is hosted by the St. Louis County Library and will be taught by Gateway Greening staff. Learn how to successfully grow garlic and winter crops and how you can literally save your own seed so you can grow them year after year. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/4351611621594181

Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 8

▪ St. Mary Church Rummage and Bake Sale — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. St. Mary Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton. Thursday is half-price and Friday is $3 bag day.

Thursday, Oct. 7

▪ Gateway Greening: Nature Journaling in the Garden — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Nature journaling teaches children to become keen observers of the natural world through writing and drawing. This class will explore how to develop these skills. Attendees will learn best practices when introducing nature journaling to youth and leave with a variety of journaling activities to try in the garden or any outdoor setting. Educators, parents, and all that work with youth are welcome to attend. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/560832445120780

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Oct. 8

▪ LeadHERship Seminar — 1-4 p.m. Virtual event. Participants for this event will discuss and learn more about women’s issues faced throughout the business community while also recognizing the Riverbend region’s “Remarkable Women.” Individual registrations are $30 for RiverBend Growth Association members or $40 for non-members. A group rate for six to eight people is also available at $150, allowing for a flex meeting space that facilitates an in-person atmosphere with all the same benefits of the virtual environment. growthassociation.com/seminar2021

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ e-Waste Collection Event — 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. By appointment. 5257 N. Illinois 157, Edwardsville. At these collections, residents who have made an appointment may drop off home electronics. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

▪ American Legion Post 365 presents Fall Festival 2021 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Craft show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chili cook-off 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Show Up, Show Off” Car & Bike Show 11 a.m. Live music 4-9 p.m. Face painting. Proceeds to benefit various veteran’s charities. 618-345-2508.

▪ Underground Railroad Tours — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tour starts and ends at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson will take visitors to sites scattered throughout Alton and Godfrey where escaped slaves took refuge as they worked their way to freedom over 150 years ago. Additional tour dates: Oct. 23, Nov. 6 & 13. For tickets and information: riversandroutes.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 10

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Made in America — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin explores what it means to be an American composer. David Halen is the soloist in William Bolcom’s Violin Concerto, finding American sounds for a European form. Hungarian refugee Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra showcases the SLSO’s virtuosity. And Joan Tower’s “Made in America” celebrates the beauty of this nation, reminding us there is work yet to be done. For tickets and information, visit slso.org.

Sunday, Oct. 10

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Aviston Legion Ladies Auxiliary annual Holiday Rummage Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Brown bag 3-5 p.m. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items will be available. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

▪ Aviston Legion Fall Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Menu includes whole-hog pork sausage, roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Carryouts only with limited dining space available. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

▪ Manufacturing Roundtable Event — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Madison County Employment & Training and St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department - Workforce Development Group will be bringing together educators, manufacturers, businesses, workforce development entities, elected officials and the general public to discuss the current and future state of manufacturing in the region. There will be presentations by several non-traditional manufacturers. We will discuss apprenticeships, internships, pre-apprenticeships, current and future projects in the region, a regional supply chain initiative, and workforce. RSVP to Lee Reese at lee.reese@co.st-clair.il.us.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Madison County Probation Diaper Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Thursday, Oct. 21. Probation Office, Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 312, Edwardsville. Collecting diapers and wipes. Probation will deliver the donated items to the offices at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Fosterburg.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Wood River Police Department, 550 E. Madison Ave., Wood River. Masks and appointments required. Sponsored by State Sen. Rachelle Crowe. To make an appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org/group with code 11193.

▪ Camp Ondessonk 26th annual Golf Benefit — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. All money raised will benefit Camp and be used for things such as helping to sustain and enhance the programs, helping to fund scholarships allowing children of all income levels to experience Camp, and helping to fund new initiatives to fulfill our mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages. Cost: $110 per golfer or $440 per team of four, includes golf and cart, snacks and refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. ondessonk.com

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $30. For more information: cahokiamounds.org.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com

Niemeyer Agency Gold Circle donation

The Niemeyer Agency recently made a Gold Circle donation. By becoming a member of the Mater Dei Knight Club Gold Circle, The Niemeyer Agency is helping to enhance the academic, extracurricular, and co-curricular programs at Mater Dei High School.

Knights of Columbus is currently the largest Catholic, family, fraternal organization in the world. The Niemeyer Agency assists Catholic families in planning for their financial future. Their products include life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance and retirement annuities.