McKendree University bass-fishing team qualifies for national championship

Two local anglers on the McKendree University bass-fishing team recently traveled to Wabasha, Minnesota for the Fishing League Worldwide Central Conference Regional.

The one-day tournament was held on the Mississippi River and featured 86 teams from eight different states. The duo of Shane Campbell of Highland and Ethan Jones of Worden came up big for the Bearcats. Their five-fish limit weighed in at 16 lbs, 10 oz and brought home a second-place finish and a bid to the 2019 FLW National Championship.

SIGN UP