Bulldog sports report

BOYS GOLF
Highland 155, Greenville 189
Last Tuesday (Sept. 25), at Highland Country Club, the Highland boys golfers started off their final week or regular season play with a 34-stroke win over Greenville.
Evan Sutton led Highland with a 35 score on the par 36 course. Jake Brauns (37), Clayton Mallard (41), and Ethan Fenton (42) rounded out the Bulldogs winning effort.
Highland 175, Triad 184, Waterloo 183
Highland ventured to Acorns Golf Course in Waterloo last Wednesday (Sept. 26) and came away with a tri-match win over Triad and Waterloo.
Evan Sutton led the Bulldogs, shooting a 42 on the par-36 course. Jake Brauns shot a 40. Clayton Mallard (41) and Reid Koishor finished the match at 41 and 44 respectively
Highland 167, Breese Central 200
Senior Night on Sept, 27, was a perfect finish to a perfect final week for the Highland boys golf club. The Bulldogs beat Breese Central by 33 strokes to claim their third match of the week.
Evan Sutton shot a 42 to lead the Bulldogs, Jaxton Black (44), Jake Brauns (45), Clayton Mallard finished the day with a 41.
GIRLS GOLF
Tri-meet gets final week started
The Highland girls golf team got its final week of the regular season off on the right foot last Tuesday (Sept. 25) with a tri-meet win over Triad and Mascoutah at Oak Brook.
Audrey Wilke topped the Bulldogs on the links with a score of 48. Gena Budwell (53), Kennedy Klucker (55), Lia Basden (57), Claire Korte (57), and Meridith Kleinmann (60) rounded out the Bulldogs scoring in the meet.
Last Thursday (Sept. 27), the Bulldogs had another strong showing on the links with a second place finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Highland with 405 points was second to tournament winner Civic Memorial.
Audrey Wilke was second place and a medalist and Geena Budwell finished 12th place and also won medalist honors in the tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
Highland 3, Civic Memorial 0
A road trip to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial last Wednesday (Sept. 26) allowed the Highland soccer team to move above the .500 mark in conference play.
The Bulldogs struck for two first-half goals and added a goal in the second half to grab a 3-0 shutout victory over the Eagles.
Highland (4-3 in conference play) got goals from Tyler Herman, Wesley McMillan, and Bulldogs leading scorer Nick Sykora. Sykora picked up his 7th goal of the season. Riley Filed picked up the shutout win in goal. Highland moved to 7-9 with the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Highland def. Mascoutah 25-16, 25-18
The volleyball Bulldogs won their third straight Mississippi Valley Conference match and third home match in three weeks last Tuesday (Sept, 25) thanks to a two-set, 25-16, 25-18 win over Mascoutah. Highland improved to 17-1 ()5-0 in conference play).
Highland def. Civic Memorial 25-12, 25-13
Highland continued its strong scoring and serving ways again last Thursday night (Sept. 27) as the Bulldogs spikers finished the week with another straight-set win. The Bulldogs swept past Civic Memorial 25-12, and 25-13 to extend their season mark to 18-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls Cross Country wins Triad Invitational, Boys finish 7th place
Last Wednesday (Sept. 26) turned out to be a banner day for the Highland boys and girls cross country teams at the Triad Invitational meet.
The Bulldogs harriers claimed the girls division championship, finishing first with 44 points in the 23-team meet. Jessica Borror (20:23) and junior Sam Hengehold (20:40), running her first meet of the season led the way finishing in 4th and 6th place respectively.
In the boys division, Highland was solid with a 7th place finish with 215 points. Nick Hanratty (17:39) and Josh Loeh (17:42) paced the boys finishing in 27th and 28th place.
Harriers show strong in Jacksonville
Last Saturday, the Highland boys and girls cross country clubs traveled to Jacksonville for Dan Moy Invitational meet and had a strong showing.
The Bulldogs boys harriers finished 7th with 41 points. Easton Rosen medaled in the event with a 4th place time of 16:06. Syler Hogg finished in 6th place while Josh Loeh (8th place), Ethan Augustin (8th place), and Nick Hanratty (10th place) rounded out the top finishers.
The Highland girls fared well finishing third behind Williamsville and Pleasant Plains with 18 points. Six runners led the Bulldogs. Kate Msrti, Faith Brindley, Julia Loeh, Grace Meyer, Paige Schulte, Britin Machuca, and Danielle Little all medaled with top 10 performances.
TENNIS
Girls tennis has dominating week
Highland defeats Roxana 9-0
Singles
Taylor Fleming defeated L. Gregen 6-1 6-0
Kate Feldmann defeated A. Gregen 6-2 6-3
Ashley Basden defeated Kamp 6-0 6-0
Ashlen Deluca beat Ratliff 6-0 6-0
Sydney Basler defeated Pirtle 6-0 6-0
Hannah Geest defeated E. Shelton 6-3 6-2
Doubles
Feldmann/Deluca defeated Gregen/Gregen 8-4
Payton Wernle/Krista Rittenhouse defeated Kamp/Ratliff 8-4
Brianna Helm/Maddi Clarke defeated Pirtle/Shelton 8-5
Highland defeats Mascoutah, 9-0
Singles
Taylor Fleming defeated Mostoller 6-0 6-3
Kate Feldmann defeated Mavison 6-1 6-3
Ashley Basden defeated Harding 6-0 6-0
Ashlen Deluca defeated Barnes 6-0 6-0
Sydney Basler defeated Underwood 6-0 6-0
Hannah Geest defeated Harris 6-4 6-1
Doubles
Feldmann/Deluca defeated Mostoller/Harding 6-4 6-2
Fleming/Basden defeated Mavison/Splitter 6-0 6-0
Wernle/Rittenhouse defeated Harris/Underwood 6-1 6-1
Highland defeats C-M, 9-0
Singles
Taylor Fleming defeated J. Robinson 6-0 6-0
Kate Feldmann defeated E. Griffith 6-2 6-1
Ashley Basden defeated A. Alexander 6-0 3-6 10-6
Ashlen Deluca defeated M. Doughery 6-0 6-1
Sydney Basler defeated E. Spehr 6-2 6-1
Hannah Geest defeated H. Butkovich 6-4 6-0
Doubles
Feldmann/Fleming defeated Robinson/Griffith 6-0 6-0
Basden/Deluca defeated Alexander/Dougherty 6-3 6-2
Wernle/Rittenhouse defeated Spahr/Butkovich 6-4 6-2
JV drops C-M
Clarke/Helm won 8-3
Nicole Knackstedt/Mackenzie Meyer won 6-2
Jenna Fenton/Kayla Rutz won 6-1
Katie Augustin/Lauren Herman won 6-3
