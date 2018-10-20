For the second consecutive year, the Highland Middle School 8th Grade Baseball Team won the SIJHSAA Class L State Championship. A 4-1 win over undefeated Salem sent Highland to the championship game where it defeated Carterville 1-0 in 8 innings. The state champs were welcomed back to town with a parade that met them on the east side of town. Highland police met the team with sirens and horns blaring. They paraded through the city streets, around the square and out to the school where they were family, friends and fans waited. Front row (left-right): Ben Lamm, Kye Kruse, Gannon Keeney, Gabe Schwarz, John Story, Tyson Kunz, Austin Werner, Dominick Emig, Logan Powers, Shane Field, Shane Stallard, Nick Schoeck, Owen Holzinger, Mason Emig. Back row (left-right): Coach Derek Reckmann, Caleb Fohne, David McFarland, Joe Jansen, Landon Gunter, Cade Altadonna, Cameron Willis, Jack Massa.
Highland: Sports
Highland repeats as SIJHSAA state champs
October 20, 2018 01:15 PM
