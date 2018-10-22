Highland tennis falls short at state, volleyball clinches conference championship

GIRLS TENNIS
Highland falls short in IHSA Class 1A Tournament
Four qualifiers and three entries made the trip north to Buffalo Grove High School in the Chicago area for the Highland girls tennis team last Thursday (Oct. 18) to compete in their first-ever IHSA Class 1A tournament.
It was, unfortunately, a brief appearance for the Bulldogs netters as Highland did not qualify any players through to the quarterfinal round on Friday (Oct. 19). Junior Taylor Fleming made it to the singles consolation bracket third round in the bottom half before being eliminated. Junior Kate Feldmann was ousted in the first round of the top half of the singles consolation bracket.
In doubles play, Ashlen Deluca and Ashley Basden defeated Adeline Larsen and Claire Tiemens of Palos Heights in the first round of the top half of the consolation bracket but got stopped in their second-round match.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys finish ninth at Class 2A Triad Sectional
The Highland boys cross country team had big hopes for sectionals but the Bulldogs came up short last Saturday (Oct. 20) in the Class 2A sectional meet at Triad High School.
Nick Hanratty was the lone qualifier on the boys side of the meet as he finished 21st with a time of 17:23. 52.
Highland finished ninth in the team standings with a total of 205 points.
Girls second at Triad Sectional
A week after beating Waterloo to win the Mississippi Valley Conference championship, the Highland girls cross country team finished second behind conference rival Waterloo last Saturday (Oct. 20) in the Class 2A sectional meet at Triad High School.
Second place Highland scored 60 points.
The Bulldogs has three top 15t finishers as junior Samantha Henghold placed 7th (20:11.67), senior Kate Marti was 10th (20:35.90), and sophomore Jessica Borror placed 11th (20:41.91).
VOLLEYBALL
Spikers clinch MVC championship
The Highland girls volleyball team continued its perfect season in Mississippi Valley Conference play and achieved one big goal as well last Tuesday (Oct. 16)at Waterloo High School.
Highland took down Waterloo in a conference battle of Bulldogs with a gritty 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 three-set victory to claim the Mississippi Valley Conference title with a perfect 9-0 mark.
The Bulldogs, who have lost just one match since Sept. 10, improved to 30-2 with the win.
Highland caps perfect conference season
It was another good night for the Highland girls volleyball team as the Bulldogs spikers visited Mississippi Valley rival Mascoutah last Thursday (Oct. 18) and beat the Indians in straight sets (2-0) to win their 31st match of the season. Highland heads into Class 1A regional play this week with a perfect 31-2 mark.
Highland begins postseason play in the regional quarterfinal round on Tuesday (Oct. 23) at 5:30 p.m in the Class 3A Springfield Sacred Heart-sectional against Jerseyville at Jerseyville.
