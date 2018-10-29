Bulldogs sports report

VOLLEYBALL
Highland def. Civic Memorial in semifinals
Top-seeded Highland served notice they would be a tough out last Tuesday (Oct. 23) as the Bulldog spikers took down Mississippi Valley foe Civic Memorial in back to back sets 25-8, and 25-11 to win their regional semifinal match at Jerseyville.
The Bulldogs, who advanced to the regional final, moved to 32-2 on the season.
Highland defeats Jerseyville to win Regional championship
No. 1 seed Highland continued its banner season in the playoffs last Thursday (Oct. 25) by dispatching Mississippi Valley rival Jerseyville in straight sets 25-17, and 25-14 to claim the Class 3A regional championship at Jerseyville High School.
The Bulldogs, winners of 6 their last 7 matches advanced into the Class 3A Sectional semifinals against Taylorville on Monday at 6:30 p.m.at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls are state bound, Hanratty falls short
The cross country season continues on for another for the Highland girls team. The Bulldogs turned in another solid showing last Saturday 10/27) thanks to a third-place finish in the Class 2A Decatur Sectional at Hickory Park Golf Course in Forsyth.
Sophomores Jessica Borror, Grace Meyer, and Samantha Hengehold finished 10th, 25th, and 28th to lead the Bulldogs charge. Senior Kate Mati (28th), senior Julia Loeh (34th), freshman Britin Machuca (55th), and freshman Danielle Little
On the boys side, Nick Hanratty made the trip to sectionals and despite missing the state cut, still turned in a decent performance, finishing 55th in the field.
Next Saturday, the Bulldogs girls will travel to Detwiler Park in Peoria to compete in the Class 2A state meet.
Comments