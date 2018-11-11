Bulldogs sports report

HOCKEY
Highland 3, Edwardsville MCVHA 3
After three grinding periods of hockey on Monday (Nov. 5) the defending Class 1A Mississippi Valley Club hockey champion Highland Bulldogs were fit to be tied.
Highland and MVCHA foe Edwardsville skated to a 3-3 draw at East Alton Ice Arena. The Bulldogs jumped to a 3-1 lead with a goal in the first period and 2 goals in the second period. Edwardsville (0-2) pulled within 3-2 with a second-period goal and picked up a third-period goal before regulation ended to force a tie.
Blake Tinsley, Cameron Verson, and Travis Woodall scored for Highland. Adam Leston led Edwardsville with two goals. Highland starts the season at 0-0-1.
Granite City 9, Highland 1
Highland started slow last Thursday (Nov. 8), and was never able to get traction against a potent Granite City team.
The Warriors struck for three first period goals and added four more in the second period to raced to a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Lawson Kimble and Bryce Hutchins paced Granite City with hat tricks. Pavol Hutchins chipped in three assists. Reese Tackett scored Highland’s lone goal early in the third period.
Highland slipped to 0-1-1 with the loss.
