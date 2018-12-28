Bulldogs sports report

BOWLING
Bulldogs fair well at Alton
The Highland boys and girls Bowling teams ventured to Alton last Thursday (12/27) and fared well in the Alton Invitational Tournament. In the Girls division, the Bulldogs finished in fourth place. Molly Marshall finished fourth overall in the girls’ division. On the boys’ side of the tourney field, the Bulldogs had another solid outing with a sixth-place finish.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland 64. Carlyle 43
It was a good start on Day one of the Mayer Dei Christmas Tournament last Wednesday (12/26) at Breese Mater Dei High School in Breese. In the Bulldogs morning session opener, Highland jumped out to a 31-18 halftime lead en route to a 64-43 victory over Carlyle.
Sam LaPorta paced the Bulldogs with 20 points. Steven Torre pumped in 14 points and Jake Kruse added 11.
Highland 54, Okawville 52
A fourth-quarter run keyed by Steven Torre helped Highland make it to the winner’s circle last Wednesday (12/26) in the Bulldogs second game of the day in the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament in Breese.
The afternoon game was a much tougher challenge for Highland (13-1) as the Bulldogs held off Class 1A power Okawville 54-52 for their second win of the tourney.
Torre scored game-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Sam LaPorta added 15 points was solid in the rebounding department with six boards. Jake Kruse clicked for 11 points.
Highland 53, Breese Central 50
A day after winning two games to start off the Breese Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, the Bulldogs cagers needed a little more time to stay in the win column on day two. Highland battled through overtime and scratched out a 53-50 victory over Breese Central last Thursday (12/27) to move to 3-0 in the tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland plows through Mascoutah field
The Lady Bulldogs opened last Thursday (12/27) with a strong first day at Mascoutah High School in the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational Tournament. Highland started out quick, building a 10-point lead int he first quarter and held a 32-16 advantage at the half on its way to a 57-33 first round win over Okawville.
Highland moved to 11-3 with the victory.
