Independence Day 1943 was the 'sanest Fourth in history' of O'Fallon

The Fourth of July in 1943 was the “Sanest Fourth in History,” or so the Progress declared afterward.
The holiday being on Sunday. It was a 3-day weekend for many. But, because of war-time gas rationing and other restrictions, most O’Fallonites apparently kept close to home that year. Traffic was believed to be down 50 percent as compared to other holiday weekends, and there wasn’t a single car accident reported.
The quiet even extended to noisemakers, like firecrackers and cap pistols — until 11 o'clock Monday night. It seems a group of boys couldn’t hold back any longer. Armed with large firecrackers, which had been banned, they “rent the usual quiet of night with exploding missiles, keeping the police busy before the nuisance ceased.”
So much for a quiet holiday.
75 years ago: July 8, 1943
Circuit Judge Maurice V. Joyce Friday ordered the dissolution of the First State Bank of O’Fallon and discharged Otto C. Woerter as receiver for the bank. The action came after the court approved June 11 the final report of Woerter showing a net loss of $37,363 to the creditors.
The bank, formed a quarter of a century ago, was closed in September 1939 after the tragic death of the cashier Thos. T. Gordon. At the time, the bank was in the process of voluntary liquidation.
Heaviest loser was the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which lost $31,249. Unsecured creditors, including the city of O’Fallon, lost $6,114. Other creditors were paid off 100 cents on the dollar, because the bank’s deposits were FDIC insured. (The bank was located in what is now the Peel Pizza building at 104 S. Cherry.)
50 years ago: July 11, 1968
O’Fallon police warned that children should lock their bicycles when leaving them at the swimming pool to prevent theft. Lt. Eugene Ferguson, acting chief, said that five bicycles were stolen last month.
