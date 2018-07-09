O'Fallon City Council could see major changes before next municipal election

By the next municipal election in April, nearly half of the O’Fallon City Council could change.
“We could have 5-6 seats open between now and next April,” said Mayor Herb Roach.
Ward 5 Alderman Courtney Marsh resigned last month because she is moving. Applications for the seat are being accepted through July 20. That person would serve until the April 2019 election. Roach said he would interview candidates after the application deadline.
Three aldermen are running for St. Clair County government positions in the Nov. 6 election: Matthew Smallheer, Ward 4, is the Republican candidate for County Board District 18 and does not have a Democratic opponent; Richie Meile, Ward 1, is the Democratic candidate for County Board District 23; and Andrew Lopinot, Ward 5, is the Democratic candidate for treasurer. Depending on election results, those seats could be vacated.
Roach said a couple aldermen may not seek re-election, but those individuals would announce their decisions later.
Residents of Ward 5 interested in filling Marsh’s vacancy can submit their resumes to Jamie Bordoni, jbordoni@ofallon.org or dropped off at City Hall between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by Friday, July 20.
“There are a lot of O’Fallon citizens in Ward 5 that would do a great job on the City Council. I would like to open up the opportunity for any residents of Ward 5 to apply to fill the vacant seat on the City Council,” Roach said.
Roach is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council prior to the Aug. 6 council meeting, and the aldermen must vote prior to Sept. 5.
State law requires that the mayor must forward a replacement to the City Council within 60 days after the vacancy occurs. The council then has 30 days to approve the appointment. There are no requirements in the state law on how the mayor selects the replacement.
The council has 14 aldermen, two serving from each of its seven wards.
Other Business
The council is expected to return to city hall for the Aug. 6 council meeting, the mayor announced. He said that renovation work on city hall may be completed within two to three weeks, but they do not have a specific date yet.
In his report, Roach said the city would be working with St. Clair County officials on future development and other items, specifically the area of Illinois 158 and Reider Road. They would like to get it ready for developers.
“We want to see if there are things we can work together on, share information. We need to address water and sewer. They own some land out there, too,” he said.
Roach also noted that he and City Administrator Walter Denton would meet with St. Elizabeth's Hospital representatives on July 13.
In council action, the aldermen approved an agreement with Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen Inc. for North Oak Street water, sewer and stormwater rehabilitation for $107,000, plus hourly rates and reimbursable costs.
The area around North Oak Street has aging sanitary sewer infrastructure that needs replacing. This project involves design of a gravity sanitary sewer replacement from the trunk main north of the cemetery to the intersection of Oak and Madison Streets, and also a comprehensive drainage study of the North Oak Street area bounded by North Lincoln Street to the east, West State Street to the south, Engle Creek to the west, and West Monroe Circle to the North.
TWM will provide IEPA permits applications, bid documents, plans and construction administration, staking services and construction observation.
They approved an agreement with Keeley & Sons Inc. for the North Green Mount Road patching project for $159,856.00.
The contract’s proposed work includes pavement patching, combination curb and gutter removal and replacement and storm sewer installation along North Green Mount Road between Highway 50 and State Street.
They approved an agreement between the city and O'Fallon Township for placement of a shed in the right-of-way.
O'Fallon Township had requested a storage shed to be located south of the western parking lot for the storage of flags.
No parking signs on Delmar Avenue will be put up by the O’Fallon Police Department when school resumes now that the council has passed an ordinance designating no parking areas on weekdays from 7 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. on Delmar, for the safety of Central School students and parents. The before and after school designation came after a traffic safety study.
The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department was recognized, as July is national Parks and Recreation Month. Roach said that the parks are a vital component, important to the city’s quality of life and health, for adults and for children.
Mary Jeanne Hutchinson, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, thanked the city for its support.
“We would not be able to do the things we do and provide the programs we do without the support of the council,” she said.
Hutchinson said they have so many activities that sometimes “it feels like a whirlwind,” and noted how much 200 children enjoyed their first day in summer camp Monday.
She said they are working on the Capital Improvement Plan outlining the next five years, and are always striving to make their parks better.
To celebrate the month, the city is hosting a Free Swim on July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the city pool.
