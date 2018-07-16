Around Town: O’Fallon Police to hold fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse for Special Olympics

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next show will be on July 25, George Portz (bluegrass); Aug. 8, Vince K (variety); and Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
THURSDAY, JULY 26
Seniors lunch and dance: O’Fallon Township is hosting a lunch and dance for senior citizens from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. The event will include a pot-luck luncheon and performance by a country Western band. For more information, call the O’Fallon Township office at 618-632-3517.
Lunch to benefit Special Olympics: Local law enforcement officers will be your servers during a special lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Shiloh. The free lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a pulled pork sandwich, corn, fresh-baked bread and honey cinnamon butter and a non-alcoholic beverage. Simply leave a donation on your table and 100 percent of the donation will go to Special Olympics Illinois. The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive at 5:30 to socialize and order dinner. The speaker will be Larissa Bray, formerly from Russia. Bray served in the Russian Navy and will talk about life in Russia under communism. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
MONDAY, JULY 30
Women Empowering Women meeting: The next monthly meeting for O’Fallon Women Empowering Women will be held, Monday, July 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bela Milano in O’Fallon. Find updated information on the club’s website wewillinois.com or Facebook page.
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
Ticket deadline for senior dinner: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the township building, 801 E. First St. in O’Fallon, for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the township office, and the deadline to do so is Aug. 10.
Comments