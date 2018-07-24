Around Town: DAR to meet for kick-off tea party

THURSDAY, JULY 26
Seniors lunch and dance: O’Fallon Township is hosting a lunch and dance for senior citizens from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. The event will include a pot-luck luncheon and performance by a country Western band. For more information, call the O’Fallon Township office at 618-632-3517.
Lunch to benefit Special Olympics: Local law enforcement officers will be your servers during a special lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Shiloh. The free lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a pulled pork sandwich, corn, fresh-baked bread and honey cinnamon butter and a non-alcoholic beverage. Simply leave a donation on your table and 100 percent of the donation will go to Special Olympics Illinois. The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive at 5:30 to socialize and order dinner. The speaker will be Larissa Bray, formerly from Russia. Bray served in the Russian Navy and will talk about life in Russia under communism. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
MONDAY, JULY 30
Women Empowering Women meeting: The next monthly meeting for O’Fallon Women Empowering Women will be held, Monday, July 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bela Milano in O’Fallon. The guest speaker will be Jennie Bellinger, who will talk about “Retraining Your Inner Voice.” Find updated information on the club’s website wewillinois.com or Facebook page.
THURSDAY, AUG. 2
DAR meeting: The next meeting of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be on Aug. 2 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. Social hour is 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. It will be the chapter’s second annual kick-off tea party.
TUESDAY, AUG. 7
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Rock Springs Rotary Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be by Master Gardener Aria Chevess, who belongs to the Mid Illinois Iris Society, Belleville Area Rose Society, St Clair County Garden Club of Belleville, Metro East Herb Club & Greater St. Louis Daffodil Society. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next show will be on Aug. 8, Vince K (variety). The final show will be on Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
Ticket deadline for senior dinner: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the township building, 801 E. First St. in O’Fallon, for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the township office, and the deadline to do so is Aug. 10.
TUESDAY, AUG. 14
St. Elizabeth’s blood drive: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the mobile donor bus, which will be parked in the parking lot in front of the hospital at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep, eat a sustaining meal, and hydrate well before donating. A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.
