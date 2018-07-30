Around Town: ‘Godspell’ the musical to be featured at St. Clare Church

THURSDAY, AUG. 2
DAR meeting: The next meeting of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be on Aug. 2 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. Social hour is 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. It will be the chapter’s second annual kick-off tea party.
County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Robert McDonald will present “Genealogy 101: Ancestry.com.” The meeting is free and open to the public.
AUG. 3 & 4
“Godspell” the musical to be featured at St. Clare Church: A community theatre troupe from St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will present the popular Christian musical “Godspell” for two nights in August, and the public is invited.
The multi-generational cast of 13 adults and teens has been rehearsing for weeks. They will be supported by a 25-member children’s chorus, which prepared through a week-long music camp at the church.
The show will be offered at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon. Tickets are $5 per person at the door. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted for free.
“Godspell” shares the story of Jesus Christ through the Gospel of Matthew with Jesus’ disciples singing and dancing through the parables. They employ a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, the musical brings Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love to life.
Visit stclarechurch.org or call 632-3562 for more details.
TUESDAY, AUG. 7
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Rock Springs Rotary Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be by Master Gardener Aria Chevess, who belongs to the Mid Illinois Iris Society, Belleville Area Rose Society, St Clair County Garden Club of Belleville, Metro East Herb Club & Greater St. Louis Daffodil Society. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
Blood drive in Shiloh: The Red Cross will have a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Shiloh PD National Night Out: The Shiloh Police Department will participate in the 35th annual National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Three Springs Park. The event is sponsored by the village of Shiloh and Target stores and will include food, fun, face painting, K-9 demonstrations, crime prevention tips, child I.D. kits, police cars, fire trucks, give-aways, and more. For more information, contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next show will be on Aug. 8, Vince K (variety). The final show will be on Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
FRIDAY, AUG. 10
Ticket deadline for senior dinner: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the township building, 801 E. First St. in O’Fallon, for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the township office, and the deadline to do so is Aug. 10.
Free music at Cambridge House: Have an afternoon filled with music and fun with friends at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. Jeremy Wright will be performing on Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at noon on Friday, Aug. 10 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speaker will be Loren Spivack, “free market warrior.” Arrive by 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
SUNDAY, AUG. 12
St. Clare Church to present Concert: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will present a celebration of music and visual arts in “Sacred Sounds and Sights: A Concert Celebrating Beauty” on Sunday, Aug. 12 at the church in O’Fallon. The highly regarded choirs of St. Clare Church and St. Clare School will present the concert at 2 p.m. As a special treat, Father Jim Dieters, church pastor, will share stories of the beautiful art and architecture of the church.
“We want this event to be a gift to the larger community, inviting people to reflect on the beauty of music and the visual arts of our church as a way to fill our hearts with hope for our world,” said Father Jim Deiters. “We are delighted to present this concert to celebrate the feast day of St. Clare.”
“The hymns and choral music will mirror the beauty of the artwork and architecture of St. Clare of Assisi Church,” said Stephen Eros, the church’s director of liturgy and music. As with the old and new art of the church, the music selections will range from Renaissance favorites to fresh contemporary works. Composers represented include Tallis, Franck, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams and Gjeilo.”
Admission is free. The church is located at 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon. Visit stclarechurch.org for more details.
Parishioners will be available to answer questions about the Catholic faith after the concert.
TUESDAY, AUG. 14
St. Elizabeth’s blood drive: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the mobile donor bus, which will be parked in the parking lot in front of the hospital at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep, eat a sustaining meal, and hydrate well before donating. A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.
THURSDAY, AUG. 16
Church offers information session on becoming Catholic: Would you like to know more about the Catholic Church and how to become Catholic? Come to a free information session to learn what is involved and how it varies for each person. Matt Flynn, director of adult faith formation and mission at St. Clare Catholic Church, will present the session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 in the church library, 1411 Cross Street in O’Fallon. For more information, contact Flynn at matthewflynn5@gmail.com or 632-3562.
TUESDAY, AUG. 21
Learn about immunizations: Amanda Randazzo, a registered pharmacy manager with Walgreen’s, will be speaking at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, about different types of immunizations and why is it so important to get them. The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22
Breakfast & bingo at Hardee’s: Cambridge House of O’Fallon will be sponsoring and calling bingo at the Hardee’s on Hartman Lane in O’Fallon from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22. There will be bingo prizes, and players 65 and oler can get a free breakfast sandwich or biscuit and gravy. For more information, contact Michelle Carr with Cambridge House at 618-624-9900.
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
OTHS Band Boosters Yard Sale: The O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters will have their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 in the south gym at OTHS, 600 S. Smiley in O’Fallon. Admission is free. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the school Friday, Aug. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m., but please, no electronics. Contact Bernita at 618-540-8023 (call or text) for help with heavy items.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 29
AARP Safe Driving for Seniors: A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills will be offered at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. The class will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and Thursday, Aug. 30. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to class. The class has been approved by the Illinois Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing the class, drivers may be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. Call the township office at 618-632-3517.
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Free movie day at Cambridge House: A free matinee showing of “The King and I” will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. The event will also include free popcorn, drinks and candy. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
