Eight to compete for Miss O’Fallon title

Eight young ladies will compete in this year’s Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant.
Contestants are Haley Eader, Hannah Gibson, Kennedy Kriedell, Adrianna Scagliarini, Sienna Salcido, Anna DeMonge, Zoyalyn Stoll and Laura Edwards.
“The role of Miss O’Fallon has grown significantly since 1919. Our queen is a true representative of the city of O’Fallon attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies, speaking at City Council meetings, attending Veterans Day and Memorial Day events, speaking at O’Fallon grade schools, assisting with the OUSART, Needy Children’s Christmas Party and attending various other events in neighboring communities,” said pageant director Kristy Schulte.
The Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant is sponsored by the city of O’Fallon, under the Parks and Recreation Department. The pageant will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at the O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Auditorium.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Fund, the account is held at the Bank of O’Fallon, 901 S. Lincoln. For further information, contact Schulte by email at schultefan@gmail.com.
Hailey Eader
Hailey Noel Eader, daughter of Linda Becker and Robert Eader. She is 17 years old and attends O’Fallon Township High School and will be a member of the class of 2019. Her all-time favorite passion is dance, and she loves photography.
In school, she takes part in FOR Club and Blizzard, which were originally based off of the first victim of the Columbine school shooting, Rachel Scott. She aimed for kindness and inclusion throughout society and the world through the Friends Of Rachel challenge.
Aside from clubs, Hailey is a three-year member of the Golden Girls dance team. When she isn’t dancing with the Golden Girls, she spends time with her loved ones and always is looking for a fun adventure.
In her free time, Hailey volunteers at Spencer’s Kennel, helping clean cages and feeding the animals. As a bonus, she gets to play with the dogs and cats that are sheltered there.
After high school, Hailey plans on attending Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky to major in early childhood education. When she graduates college, she hopes to become either a kindergarten or fourth-grade teacher.
Once she finds a successful job, Hailey wants to go back to college to get her master’s degree in teaching.
Hannah Gibson
Hannah Gibson is the daughter of Chris and Jim Gibson. Hannah, 17, is one of two daughters also. Her sister Paige is 19. Hannah will be entering her senior year at O’Fallon Township High School.
Hannah was born and raised in this town and could not imagine calling any other place home. She is very involved in the life of dance, but always has time to do extra activities around her school. Some include FOR Club, Blizzard, NHS, and Leadership Council. She would like to attend college to study forensic science and criminology.
If given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being crowned Miss O’Fallon, she would love to be a role model to the young kids who live in O’Fallon. Hannah strives to be her best and would represent this town to the very fullest.
Hannah said that past Miss O’Fallons have made big impacts, and she hopes to get the chance to do the same. She would like to instill to the community “just be who you want to be not what others want to see.”
Kennedy Kreidell
Kennedy Kreidell, daughter of Ken and Jackie Kreidell, has lived in O’Fallon for all 17 years of her life. A rising senior, Kennedy is the co-founder and co-president of Chemistry Club, the president of Animal Rescue Club, and a member of Friends of Rachel Club, French Club, National Honors Society, National French Honors Society, Model U.N., and Rho Kappa. She is also a member of the varsity Golden Girls after being a member and captain of the junior varsity Golden Girls.
Kennedy began her volunteer experience through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer at a young age. Every year, she and her family would participate in selling lemonade, hot dogs, and raffle tickets for a local chapter of the foundation. She continued this experience when she began working with the Toys for Tots foundation, helping to raise funds and distribute gifts to children and families during the Christmas season. In later years, Kennedy wanted to explore her love of helping animals by volunteering for Equus Horse Rescue in Millstadt. After having to have a meniscus repair surgery in early 2017, Kennedy has no longer been able to help perform the labor required of Equus volunteers and has since started volunteering with Once Upon A Prayer Pet Rescue, becoming a foster to animals, a helper at Sunday adoptions, and a transporter to and from owner-relinquishes and veterinary offices.
Kennedy is employed at Honeybaked Ham in Fairview Heights and enjoys her job because she believes it is helping to prepare her for responsibilities she’ll have to face after high school. After graduation, Kennedy dreams to attend Stanford University in California to major in biology and minor in French. She wishes to one day become a medical examiner or pathologist.
For years, Kennedy has dreamed of becoming Miss O’Fallon because she wishes to share her stories and fundamental belief in kindness with the people of O’Fallon and expand her opportunity to become closer to her community.
Adriana Scagliarini
Adriana Scagliarini loves life. She is thoughtful, with a kind heart and a gentle spirit. She is an outgoing people person who has a passion for serving others whether it be at St. Nicholas parish, the O’Fallon Township Food Pantry, or Animal Rescue. She strives to be a positive role model and represent the community that has raised her.
She does small things with great love.
If she were to be bestowed the title of Miss O’Fallon she would use her reign to give back to her city, as well as continue to learn and grow from the experiences.
Adriana is active in her high school as an honor roll student and dancing for the varsity Golden Girls. She is looking forward to her senior year and plans to continue her education with a business marketing and communications degree.
Sienna Salcido
Sienna Salcido, 17, is the daughter of Staci Salcido and Rich Salcido. She moved to O’Fallon in 2006 and since then, has been proud to be a part of a community that values academics, public safety, and economic opportunity. She feels so fortunate to have been able to be shaped into the wonderful young woman she is today by such a well-rounded city and is grateful to call O’Fallon her home.
Through O’Fallon’s amazing education system, Sienna has received outstanding grades and continues to push herself to become a better student everyday. She has been on the honor roll all through high school, a four-year member of the Golden Girls dance team, a three-year member of Friends of Rachel Club, a club that teaches students to spread kindness to others everyday. She is also a member of Spanish Club, Chemistry Club, Wellness Club, and a three-year member of Blizzard Club, a club that welcomes incoming freshman and helps them get adjusted to High School, and most recently, she has become a member of the National Honors Society.
Sienna has also received the Scholar Athlete Award for the past three years. Receiving good grades and being involved in extracurricular activities has taught her responsibility, time management, and organization.
Sienna’s freshman year, she joined the Golden Girls dance team and learned what it meant to be part of a team. Golden Girls’ values are to instill high morals of respect, communication, dedication, support, and pride into every member. Through their hard work, the team won a state title, as well as grand champion of their division at the Illinois Drill Team Association State Championship. Her sophomore year, her coaches and teammates voted for her to serve in a captain position on the junior varsity team. That year she helped lead her team to success in winning a first-place and third-place state title at the IDTA State Championship. Her role as a captain only furthered her love for the sport and her teammates, as well as taught her how to be devoted and hardworking. Now, having been a part of the varsity team for a year, she cannot wait for what her senior season has in store.
Through the Golden Girls, she is been honored to be a part of all the volunteer opportunities, such as the Susan G. Komen Relay for Life and teaching dances at the summer dance camps. Golden Girls has helped shape Sienna into the young woman she is today and she is grateful for all of the experiences she’s had with her teammates. Along with being a part the high school dance team, Sienna spends time perfecting her technique at Taylor’s dance academy several days a week.
Outside of school and her passion for dance, Sienna has also been working toward mental health awareness in the community. The past couple months, Sienna and her family have been affiliated with the Karla Smith Behavioral Health Foundation in O’Fallon to help with this cause. After seeing many people in her life struggle with the issue, she’s become determined to find a way to show others how common mental health issues really are and destroy the negative stigma surrounding it. She believes that your illness does not define you, but your strength and courage does.
Sienna hopes to teach others that they shouldn’t be afraid to reach out for help and be able to empower young men and women to build the confidence to overcome any obstacle they face. She also volunteers at the nonprofit Community Kindness resale shop that donates their profits to local charities, such as Women’s Crisis Center and Racial Harmony. Her role in helping to bring in donations has taught her how a little help can go a long way. The humbling experience has encouraged her to continue finding new ways to help the community.
Sienna believes that spreading a little kindness is worth more than the greatest intention. To her, you will never regret being kind and it’s one of the most simple yet powerful ways to improve someone’s day. She hopes to spread this message to the youth in the community and teach them how one kind word can make a big difference.
Sienna plans on attending Saint Louis University to major in physical therapy with the hopes to help people recover from traumatic injuries and give them the best quality of life possible.
Anna DeMonge
Anna DeMonge, 17, is the daughter of Douglas and Debbi DeMonge. She has lived in O’Fallon her entire life, attending Moye Elementary, Carriel Junior High, and now O’Fallon Township High School.
Anna is about to start her second year as a Running Start student at Southwestern Illinois College. During her freshman and sophomore year, Anna participated in choir and was a member of both show choirs: Innovations and Great Expectations. She danced in February Frolics her sophomore and junior year and hopes to make it in for her senior year. Anna is also a member of the National Honor Society at O’Fallon. Anna’s favorite club, however, is OTHS’s Key Club and will be serving as the club’s treasurer this year.
Outside of school, Anna has been dancing at her studio, Taylor’s Academy of Dance for more than 13 years. Here, she enrolls in many classes, such as ballet, tap, pointe, and contemporary. She is also employed at the studio. Anna has come to think of her dance studio as her second home. When she’s not at her studio, you can often find Anna watching movies or attending a musical at the Fox Theatre. On top of all this, Anna still maintains a 4.0 GPA and is on the honor rolls at O’Fallon and the dean’s list at SWIC.
At her dance studio, Anna was given the opportunity to volunteer as a student teacher. It was during this time that she discovered her passion for working with children. Now, during the weekends, Anna volunteers with Without Limits Dance Company, being a buddy for the children. After graduating from OTHS, Anna plans on attending Murray State University for her undergraduate studies. She hopes to major in communication disorders and minor in psychology. She dreams to one day become a pediatric speech pathologist or an ABA therapist, working with children with disabilities.
Anna would love to win the title of Miss O’Fallon in order to help inspire the young people. As Miss O’Fallon, she would work diligently to become a role model who is passionate and stands up for what she believes in. She also wants every child to feel like they belong in this wonderful community. By doing this, Anna hopes she can make O’Fallon a wonderful and special place for everyone.
Zoyalyn Stoll
Zoyalyn Stoll, 16, is the daughter of William and Vicenta Stoll. She was born and raised in O’Fallon, attending St. Clare Catholic School from kindergarten through eighth grade and is currently a senior at O’Fallon Township High School.
Zoyalyn enjoys being highly involved in and outside of school. Throughout high school, she has participated in many clubs, including the Friends of Rachel Club, HANDS Club, Key Club, Culture Mix Club, HOPE Retreat, Spanish Club, Chemistry Club, National Honor Society, and Philosophy Club.
Outside of school, she is a member of St. Clare Catholic Church, has participated in the Luke 18 Retreat for four years, and is being considered for the Illinois Student Board of Education Student Advisory Council.
As a biracial teen with a first-generation Filipino immigrant mother and Caucasian father of European descent, Zoyalyn embraces her diverse culture as a member of the Filipino-American Association. There, she has participated in many different cultural dance performances including Tinikling, the national dance of the Philippines, Itik Itik, Maglalatik, and her personal favorite, Pandanggo sa Ilaw.
In her younger years, Zoyalyn tried her hand in many different sports, such as figure skating, soccer, basketball, softball, track, swimming, and volleyball, but it wasn’t until she started singing and piano lessons in first grade that she realized her love of music. Back in middle school, Zoyalyn sang in her school’s choir and church choir while also playing trumpet in the band. In high school, she continues to sing and play trumpet in the band and choir.
For the past three years, Zoyalyn has been a member of the O’Fallon Township High School choir, including two years of Chamber Choir and the Madrigals Court. She has also participated in O’Fallon’s Innovations Show Choir for two years. She has auditioned and made the Illinois Music Education Association District Chorus Festival and Honors All-State Chorus Festival for two years. When she’s not singing, Zoyalyn can be found on the football field as a brass coordinator for the O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers, which she has been a member of her entire high school career, including her junior year as a trumpet section leader. She also sings and plays the trumpet in O’Fallon’s Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble. Along with the choir and band, she has performed in the school’s annual February Frolics show for the past two years, O’Fallon’s production of “Mary Poppins” and has even been a finals contestant in Belleville Idol.
Besides performing, Zoyalyn shares her passion for music with other young musicians by teaching trumpet lessons. She teaches several middle school students from Fulton and Carriel Junior High the fundamentals and techniques of a well-rounded trumpet player. Through her church, she volunteers to cantor and play her trumpet during masses, liturgical holidays, and other special occasions and events. Her faith is important to her.
Laura Edwards
Laura Edwards, 17, is the daughter of Scott and Katie Edwards.
As a military child, she moved around every two years but is glad to call O’Fallon her permanent home. Her family was stationed in O’Fallon from 2006-2008, during which time she made her first memorable friendships. She was able to maintain these friendships over several more moves, and when her dad chose to retire in O’Fallon in 2012, Laura was glad to return to such a friendly and supportive environment. Out of all the places Laura has lived, O’Fallon is her favorite. Therefore, she would be honored to represent the town that has molded her into the well-rounded woman she is today.
Laura enjoys being involved in many clubs and extracurricular activities because these groups give her a sense of purpose and allow her to share her experiences with others. As a freshman, Laura joined FOR club, focusing on little acts of kindness in everyday life. Sophomore year, she participated in math team and was selected as a prom escort based on her class rank.
As a member of the Student Council both her sophomore and junior years, Laura was able to impact the high school student body as well as serve the O’Fallon community. One of her favorite responsibilities was giving “new to Smiley” tours for new O’Fallon students. She felt the connection with those starting over in a new location and hoped to make their first school experience in O’Fallon a positive one. In addition, as a prom emcee, Laura gained confidence and a valuable public speaking experience while interacting with a room full of her peers.
Academically, Laura is a member of the National Honor Society, the Rho Kappa Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, the French Honor Society, and has received the state commendation toward biliteracy in French. In the spring she intends to receive the full seal of biliteracy. In addition, through the Saturday scholars program, Laura has expanded her knowledge of opportunities that exist after graduation from high school.
Laura’s favorite high school memory was attending the HOPE retreat during the spring of her junior year. She encourages others considering the retreat to take a leap of faith and attend because the experience is truly eye-opening.
A four-year member of the Golden Girls high school dance team, Laura has enjoyed interacting with the youth of O’Fallon through the Golden Girls dance camp. Laura loves seeing the little girls excited to dance, reminding her of when she was younger and looked up to the older dancers. Personally, Laura has received a Rising Star award at a regional dance competition and was selected as a UDA All-American dancer. In addition, she was very honored to have been chosen as a varsity captain both her junior and senior years. This selection also allowed her to participate in the athletic leadership council at OTHS.
Through her experiences she has gained more confidence as a leader and learned the importance of time management. Laura is proud to have maintained over a 4.0 GPA while balancing her responsibilities both in and out of the classroom. She hopes to show others that with hard work and dedication, success is possible.
Outside of Golden Girls, Laura dances at Taylor’s Academy of Dance and student teaches some of the younger dancers. She has served as a youth helper for her church’s vacation Bible school program and works in the church nursery. While volunteering her time, Laura has learned patience and kindness. She loves watching kids grow, learn new skills, and develop their own personalities.
As Miss O’Fallon, she would be honored to serve as a role model for children in this community.
After graduation, Laura plans to major civil engineering and minor in psychology. She would like to share her skills with others by studying abroad and volunteering for Engineers Without Borders, an organization dedicated to helping communities become independent through assistance with their infrastructure and basic needs.
