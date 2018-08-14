Here’s why O’Fallon Township High School’s colors are blue and gold.

Blue and gold are the colors of O’Fallon Township High School, but how did they come about?

It goes back to the early days of the high school before 1912 when the entire student body met in Room 10 in the old grade school building that once stood on Fifth Street between Cherry and Oak. The end of the school year featured a picnic preceded by a parade of Board of Education members, teachers and pupils, marching behind the city band.

Each classroom was led by a student carrying a brightly decorated banner that incorporated the colors assigned to that room for that purpose. Room 10’s colors were navy blue and old gold which became the standard for the high school.

The colors of the other classrooms have faded into the mists of time, but blue and gold survived to not only represent the high school but the spirit of O’Fallon itself.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

O’Fallon Public School, 1901 Brian Keller

75 years ago, Aug. 19, 1943.

An important deal was consummated during the past week in which the O’Fallon-Belleville Coach Co., Inc., Loyed Cavins, manager, acquired the business property on the (northwest) corner of State Street and Lincoln Avenue. The building which in years gone by was a hotel and saloon and later the J.C. McLanahan automobile agency, has been vacant for several years. A portion of the lower floor is to be altered for a waiting room to accommodate bus patrons, ticket and business office. The rear is to be used for the storage of buses.

50 years ago, Aug. 22, 1968.

A contract to employ the Belleville Musicians’ Union band was made yesterday by the O’Fallon Homecoming and Fall Festival Assn. after Mayor Edgar H. Brockhahn said he would not ride in the Homecoming parades unless the union men were hired. They were hired for one night at $205. The union musicians were left out of Homecoming planning this year because they were the most expensive in the parade.