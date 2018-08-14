O’Fallon ‘Around Town’ events include ‘City Fest’ in the community park

Noon Thursday, Aug. 16, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18:
▪ O’Fallon ‘City Fest’ — Friday and Saturday. O’Fallon Community Park, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. The ‘City Fest’ features food, rides, games and live music from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and beginning at noon on Saturday. There will be a car show, bike ride and fun run at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday with the parade route going down Lincoln Street.
Friday, Aug. 17:
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Aug. 18:
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
Sunday, Aug. 19:
▪ Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. 618-397-5994 or 618-245-9133. ilhomecominggospelchoir.com
