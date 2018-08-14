Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Larry Ivory presented Illinois American Water’s President Bruce Hauk and Illinois American Water with the Corporate Leadership Award for the company’s efforts in diversity and inclusion. Roger Goodson, senior manager of field services and production, accepted the honor.
O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon ‘Around Town’ events include ‘City Fest’ in the community park

By Jennifer Green

jgreen@bnd.com

August 14, 2018 03:55 PM

Noon Thursday, Aug. 16, is the deadline to appear in next week's "Around Town" listing.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18:

O’Fallon ‘City Fest’ — Friday and Saturday. O’Fallon Community Park, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. The ‘City Fest’ features food, rides, games and live music from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and beginning at noon on Saturday. There will be a car show, bike ride and fun run at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday with the parade route going down Lincoln Street.

Friday, Aug. 17:

O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.

O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, Aug. 18:

O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.

Sunday, Aug. 19:

Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. 618-397-5994 or 618-245-9133. ilhomecominggospelchoir.com

