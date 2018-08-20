IDOT encourages alternate routes during this week’s I-64 project at Green Mount Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday announced lane restrictions along eastbound Interstate 64 at Green Mount Road in Shiloh from 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21 through 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Weather permitting, the left lane of eastbound I-64 will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday morning. After the left lane is opened Wednesday morning, the right lane will be closed and reopened Thursday morning. All ramps will remain open.
The lane closures are needed to perform pavement maintenance. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.
It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays, according to an IDOT release. Travel times will be affected on I-64 and surrounding roads. IDOT encourages motorists to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in this area.
Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. IDOT asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through this work zone.
