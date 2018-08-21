Shiloh police calls for service

Shiloh
Aug. 13
- 10:14 a.m. Theft, 100 block of Kinney Drive.
- 1:24 p.m. Traffic accident, 200 block of Markus Drive.
- 3:31 p.m. Traffic accident, 1400 block of Cross St.
- 3:42 p.m. Attempted burglary, 100 block of Eden Park Blvd.
Aug. 14
- 4:15 a.m. Domestic battery, 100 block of Yorkshire Lane.
- 5:42 p.m. Burglary, 500 block of Linden Drive.
- 10:37 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64.
- 10:59 p.m. Traffic accident, 1600 block of Hartman Lane.
Aug. 15
- 5:51 p.m. Traffic accident, intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave.
- 7:21 p.m. Retail theft, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
Aug. 16
- 5:56 a.m. Traffic accident, 300 block of N. Main St.
- 8:21 a.m. Resisting a peace officer, 100 block of Warrior Way.
- 12:56 p.m. Harassment, 1900 block of Frank Scott Parkway East.
- 9:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana, 1500 block of Hartman Lane.
Aug. 17
- 12:06 p.m. Traffic accident, intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64.
- 2:38 p.m. Traffic accident with injury, 1400 block of Cross St.
- 2:47 p.m. Child custody dispute, 1200 block of Thouvenot Lane.
- 4:56 p.m. Warrant arrest, 100 block of Diamond Court.
- 6:14 p.m. Possession of marijuana, 2300 block of Parkland Blvd.
Aug. 18
- 1:11 a.m. Domestic battery, 2600 block of Sierra Drive.
- 6:59 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident, intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave.
- 11:12 p.m. Domestic battery, 2600 block of Sierra Drive.
Aug. 19
- 5:15 p.m. Theft, 100 block of Sarpy Road.
- 5:37 p.m. Criminal damage to motor vehicle, 100 block of Yorkshire Lane.
- 7:41 p.m. Warrant arrest, 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane.
- 11:58 p.m. Battery causing bodily harm, 4000 block of Lebanon Ave.
