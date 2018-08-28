Around Town: Events include fish fry, farmer’s market and golf outing

Noon Thursday, Aug. 30, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Friday, Aug. 31:
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Sept. 1:
O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
Tuesday, Sept. 4:
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Program: Kyle Cheeseborough: Moonlit Gardens, Bellefontaine Cemetery. Interesting features for gardens at night. Work days 8 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Free and open to the public. ofallongardenclub.com
O’Fallon City Council Meeting — 7 p.m. O’Fallon City Hall, 255 South Lincoln, O’Fallon.
Saturday, Sept. 15:
Kiwanis Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. To schedule an appointment 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter KiwanisOfallon.
Tuesday, Sept. 18:
O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing — 7 a.m. for morning session, 12:30 p.m. for afternoon session. Far Oaks Golf Club, 419 Old Collinsville Road, Caseyville. Registration deadline: Sept. 14. Entry fees: $150 per golfer, $600 per team. Fee includes green fees, mulligans, putting challenge, team skin game, on course games, tournament golf gift, beer tickets and refreshments, meals, goodie bag. ofallonchamber.com
