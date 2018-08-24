O’Fallon educator elected state secretary at teachers’ association conference

The Illinois Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers Association held its annual state conference on July 23 and 24 in Oakbook. Kay Smith, a family and consumer sciences teacher from O’Fallon Township High School, was among the 40 teachers in attendance from across the state. Smith was elected state secretary at the conference.
The event focused on what is new and coming soon in family and consumer sciences. Topics covered included technology use, fashion, mental illness, child development, nutrition and more. A special session at the conference helped educators understand the challenges low-income families face each day.
Educators in family and consumer sciences prepare students for careers in nutrition, early childhood education, gerontology, retail, fashion design, textile design and more. For more information about the association, go online to www.ifacsta.org.
