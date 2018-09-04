O’Fallon City Council approves business and residential plans

More business and residential plans have been given ago-ahead by the O’Fallon City Council.

Business plans that are expected to include a contractor building and storage proposal on a 31.816-acre development on U.S. 50 can move forward following annexation approval Sept. 4.

The property is at 8478 U.S. 50, which is east of the Moto-Mart at Scott-Troy Road and U.S. 50.

The council advanced an ordinance seeking annexation from property owners Steven and Patricia Lurtz and contract purchasers Don Lugge and Chris Lugge for 5.42 acres.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In order for the property to become contiguous with the current boundaries, the city will have to annex 26.396 acres of state right-of-way at the intersection of Scott-Troy Road, Air Mobility Drive and Highway 50. The property will be zoned B-2, general business district, by the city, which is what it is now.

As to what specific plans there are, Mayor Herb Roach commented: “The property owner has not made a public announcement at this time.”

The Community Development Committee, which backed the project unanimously, had originally expressed concern that there might be a cemetery on the property, but upon investigation, found that not to be the case.

The city is adding residents who seek water taps on Borchers Lane.

To provide water, the city must annex the property, and started that process at the council meeting Aug. 20.

The parcels are currently zoned rural residential district in St. Clair County,and will be zoned the same in the city.

The council agreed to annex 4.98 acres owned by Philip L. and Sara P. Wise at 2081 Borchers Lane.

The staff had recommended holding off until all the properties could be annexed, instead of taking a piecemeal approach. They cited that with only a jurisdiction of a small portion of the road, it would be a challenge for snow plowing, road repair and other services.

No residents spoke during the public hearing on the annexation.

In other action, the council saved the city $2.3 million by approving the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds not to exceed $25 million in one or more series of the principal amount, and to provide for the levy and collection of the direct annual tax to pay the principal and interest on said bonds.

“This is not new debt, this is like refinancing your house,”said Alderman Jerry Albrecht.

The city can re-evaluate on the next call date in 2027. Because a large part of the debt is associated with parks, this will provide time for the Family Sports Park revenue to increase so that a larger debt service payment in future years can be made. The current debt service schedule provides for a level payment plan through this time.

The council also agreed to a contract with Marcus Theatres for creating a coordinated video surveillance system. The city currently has cameras on the O’Fallon 15 Cine to watch certain areas, and this agreement renews and expands upon that.

The council approved a subdivision, Aspen Express, at 1711 W. Highway 50. The 2.31-acre site, currently the location of Med Express and Cheetah Cross-Fit Academy, will be .91-acre for Med Express for Lot 1, a .66-acre vacant lot for Lot 2 and a 0.74-acre lot with the Cheetah Cross-Fit Academy for Lot 3. Across-access/parking and joint-maintenance agreement is in place for all three lots.

The council agreed to keep Schedule B of the executive session minutes closed because the need for confidentiality still exists. They also approved destroying the audio and video recordings where more than 18months has lapsed.

The mayor announced that his evening office hours will be on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall. He also noted city hall will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 3.

The city has opened 12 new parking spaces downtown

The mayor thanked city departments and individuals for their dedication and volunteer efforts to make the first annual City Fest “very successful.” There will be one next year, he said.

“The police department was so very helpful. They wanted to make sure there were no missteps. There were no problems at all,” he said.

He also complimented the Fire and EMS departments. “They were there to make sure everything went well. He also praised the parks department for taking the lead.

“It was a community picnic at the community park, which people wanted. “It was because of all the sponsors, all the volunteers, and all of our citizens that everyone could enjoy it.”