Plasma donation center opens in O’Fallon

A CSL Plasma donation center has opened in O’Fallon with 26 employees.
CSL Plasma is in a shopping center at 2025 W. Highway 50 and it opened in July.
The company compensates donors for their time and donors have the potential to earn up to $400 a month.
“O’Fallon was chosen as a community we wanted to invest in and support. The city has a great infrastructure and is near other metro areas making it a great pool for healthy donors,” CSL Plasma spokesman Robert Mitchell said in a statement.
Plasma is a straw-colored liquid that carries red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, according to the company’s website. Plasma helps you maintain a steady level of blood pressure as well as deliver proteins for blood clotting purposes and fighting various diseases, according to CSL.
The center is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 618-726-0339 or go to cslplasma.com.
